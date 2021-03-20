CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 19, games

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 19, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County. Rankings listed are from the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll.
No. 1 A.L. Brown 47, No. 6 West Cabarrus 0
Charlotte Myers Park 14, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 7
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 26, Cox Mill 14
Charlotte Providence 34, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 6
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Concord 21
Saturday’s game
No. 3 Mount Pleasant vs. Wadesboro Anson (at Central Cabarrus High), 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Concord at West Cabarrus
Friday, March 26
South Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Marshville Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant
Matthews Butler at Hickory Ridge
Saturday, March 27
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus