 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 19, games
View Comments
top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 19, games

{{featured_button_text}}
The Wonders defeated the Wolverines 47-0.

A.L. Brown fans having a good time during the Wonders' win over West Cabarrus.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 19, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County. Rankings listed are from the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll.

No. 1 A.L. Brown 47, No. 6 West Cabarrus 0

Charlotte Myers Park 14, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 7

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 26, Cox Mill 14

Charlotte Providence 34, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 6

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Concord 21

Saturday’s game

No. 3 Mount Pleasant vs. Wadesboro Anson (at Central Cabarrus High), 5 p.m.

The Wonders defeated the Wolverines 47-0.

Family time at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s game

Concord at West Cabarrus

Friday, March 26

South Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Marshville Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Matthews Butler at Hickory Ridge

Saturday, March 27

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts