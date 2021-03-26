 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 26, games
View Comments
top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 26, games

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
03-26 SCOIREBOARD 1 (2)
JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – Here are the scores from the Friday, March 26, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:

South Mecklenburg 17, No. 1 A.L. Brown 14

Matthews Butler 52, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 14

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 39, Marshville Forest Hills 12

Cox Mill 16, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 9

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christ the King 32, Bessemer City 28

03-26 SCOIREBOARD 2.jpg

Saturday’s games

No. 6 Concord at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

NOTE: Rankings are from this week's Independent Tribune Cream of Cabarrus poll.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts