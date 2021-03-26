CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 26, games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are the scores from the Friday, March 26, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
South Mecklenburg 17, No. 1 A.L. Brown 14
Matthews Butler 52, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 14
No. 3 Mount Pleasant 39, Marshville Forest Hills 12
Cox Mill 16, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 9
Christ the King 32, Bessemer City 28
Saturday’s games
No. 6 Concord at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
NOTE: Rankings are from this week's Independent Tribune Cream of Cabarrus poll.
