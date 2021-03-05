 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 5, games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 5, games

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 5, games involving Cabarrus County high school football teams:

Friday’s scores

A.L. Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29

Jay M. Robinson 45, Northwest Cabarrus 7

West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0

Mount Pleasant 27, Jesse Carson 21

Hickory Ridge 46, Charlotte Garinger 0

Concord 41, Monroe Central Academy 7

Next week’s games

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at West Cabarrus

Charlotte Harding at Jay M. Robinson

Monroe Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Hickory Ridge at Mint Hill Rocky River

