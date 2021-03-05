CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 5, games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 5, games involving Cabarrus County high school football teams:
Friday’s scores
A.L. Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29
Jay M. Robinson 45, Northwest Cabarrus 7
West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0
Mount Pleasant 27, Jesse Carson 21
Hickory Ridge 46, Charlotte Garinger 0
Concord 41, Monroe Central Academy 7
Next week’s games
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at West Cabarrus
Charlotte Harding at Jay M. Robinson
Monroe Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Hickory Ridge at Mint Hill Rocky River
