CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 5 playoff games

Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hickory Ridge 31, Asheville A.C. Reynolds 7
Jay M. Robinson 33, West Stokes 14
Concord 34, Waynesville Tuscola 14
Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7
Cabarrus Warriors 44, Raleigh Ravenscroft 28
Greensboro Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Charlotte Chambers at Hickory Ridge
Jay M. Robinson at Monroe
Concord at Lenoir Hibriten
Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
