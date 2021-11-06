 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 5 playoff games
TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:

A.L. Brown Concord Football

The sun sets behind Robert C. Bailey Stadium prior to the NCHSAA 3A football playoff game between the Tuscola Mountaineers and the Concord Spiders on November 5, 2021, in Concord, North Carolina. The Spiders defeated the Mountaineers 34-14. (Brian Westerholt/Special to the Tribune)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hickory Ridge 31, Asheville A.C. Reynolds 7

Jay M. Robinson  33, West Stokes 14

Concord 34, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7

Cabarrus Warriors 44, Raleigh Ravenscroft 28

Greensboro Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Charlotte Chambers at Hickory Ridge

Jay M. Robinson at Monroe

Concord at Lenoir Hibriten

Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

The Bulls defeated the Rockets 31-7.

Bulls fans fill the stands during the first round of the 2021 NCHSAA playoffs. 
