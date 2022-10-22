CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 21, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 10 high school football games, starting with teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 2 Cox Mill 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 31
No. 3 Jay M. Robinson def. South Stanly (forfeit)
No. 5 Cannon Cougars 33, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 8
Mooresville 27, No. 6 (tie) A.L. Brown 26
No. 6 (tie) Mount Pleasant 28, North Stanly 10
West Rowan 14, Concord 7
China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 34 (2 OT)
Cornelius Hough at West Cabarrus
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
A.L. Brown at Concord
Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant
West Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Legion Collegiate (Rock Hill, S.C.) at Cannon Cougars