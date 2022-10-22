 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 21, games

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune
The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

Results from Friday night’s Week 10 high school football games, starting with teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Mount Pleasant beats North Stanly 28-10.

No. 2 Cox Mill 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 31

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson def. South Stanly (forfeit)

Mount Pleasant beats North Stanly 28-10.

No. 5 Cannon Cougars 33, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 8

Mooresville 27, No. 6 (tie) A.L. Brown 26

No. 6 (tie) Mount Pleasant 28, North Stanly 10

West Rowan 14, Concord 7

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 34 (2 OT)

Cornelius Hough at West Cabarrus

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

A.L. Brown at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant

West Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Legion Collegiate (Rock Hill, S.C.) at Cannon Cougars

The Chargers overcame a 14 point deficit to beat the Raging bulls 34-31.
