CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 29 games

Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 47 West Cabarrus 6
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 27, No. 4 Mount Pleasant 0
A.L. Brown 47, No. 3 Concord 0
No. 6 Cox Mill 29, South Iredell 22 (overtime)
Central Cabarrus 51, Northwest Cabarrus 49
THURSDAY’S GAME
No. 5 Cabarrus Warriors 34 Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist 16
