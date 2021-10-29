 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 29 games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 29 games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wonders blanked the Spiders 47-0 to retain the bell for the 7th straight year.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

19-31 SCOREBOARD 1.jpg

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 47 West Cabarrus 6

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 27, No. 4 Mount Pleasant 0

A.L. Brown 47, No. 3 Concord 0

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 6 Cox Mill 29, South Iredell 22 (overtime)

Central Cabarrus 51, Northwest Cabarrus 49

10-31 SCOREBOARD 5.jpg

 THURSDAY’S GAME

No. 5 Cabarrus Warriors 34 Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist 16

10-31 SCOREBOARD 3.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts