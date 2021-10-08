CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 8 games

Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 21, North Stanly 7
West Cabarrus 19, No. 5 A.L. Brown 18
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 37, High Point Christian 14
Concord 43, South Rowan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 36, China Grove Carson 30
Central Cabarrus 13, East Rowan 7
THURSDAY’S GAME
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27, Lake Norman 0
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
South Iredell at A.L. Brown
Lake Norman at Cox Mill
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Monroe Union Academy at Jay M. Robinson
Mooresville at West Cabarrus
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at Albemarle
Cabarrus Warriors at Huntersville SouthLake Christian