CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Oct. 8 games
10-10 COREBOARD 1.jpg
JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 21, North Stanly 7

West Cabarrus 19, No. 5 A.L. Brown 18

No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 37, High Point Christian 14

Concord 43, South Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 36, China Grove Carson 30

Central Cabarrus 13, East Rowan 7

THURSDAY’S GAME

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27, Lake Norman 0

10-10 SCOREBOARD 3.jpg

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

South Iredell at A.L. Brown

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Monroe Union Academy at Jay M. Robinson

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at Albemarle

Cabarrus Warriors at Huntersville SouthLake Christian

10-10 SCOREBOAR 2.jpg
