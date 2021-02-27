CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are the scores from Friday night's football game on Opening Week for Cabarrus County high school teams:
Hickory Ridge 7, Mint Hill Independence 6
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Cox Mill 0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant (at Central Cabarrus), noon
Central Cabarrus at Concord (at West Cabarrus), 3 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
A.L. Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19
Jay M. Robinson 27, West Cabarrus 11
