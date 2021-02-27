 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday’s games

The Boys Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated the Independence Patriots 7-6 on a rainy opening night of the 2021 season at West Cabarrus High School.

Hickory Ridge's Alex D. Smith Jr. (3) hits an Independence punter after a botched snap.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are the scores from Friday night's football game on Opening Week for Cabarrus County high school teams:

Hickory Ridge 7, Mint Hill Independence 6

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Cox Mill 0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant (at Central Cabarrus), noon

Central Cabarrus at Concord (at West Cabarrus), 3 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

A.L. Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Jay M. Robinson 27, West Cabarrus 11

