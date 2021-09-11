 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 10 games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 10 games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jay M. Robinson vs Carson

Jay M Robinson Band

 Earl Bradshaw

Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Charlotte Chambers 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27

Cornelius Hough 49, No. 2 Cox Mill 7

Northwest Cabarrus 26. No. 4 Mount Pleasant 24

No. 5 Jay M. Robinson , China Grove Carson

No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 49, Concord 21

Catawba Ridge (S.C.) 21. West Cabarrus 14

The Warriors dominated the Spiders 49-21.

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge

Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Cabarrus Warriors at Matthews Covenant Day

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

Concord at East Rowan

Jay M. Robinson at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Central Cabarrus at Morganton Freedom

09-10 SCOREBOARD 1
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts