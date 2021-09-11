CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 10 games

Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Charlotte Chambers 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27
Cornelius Hough 49, No. 2 Cox Mill 7
Northwest Cabarrus 26. No. 4 Mount Pleasant 24
No. 5 Jay M. Robinson , China Grove Carson
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 49, Concord 21
Catawba Ridge (S.C.) 21. West Cabarrus 14
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge
Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Cabarrus Warriors at Matthews Covenant Day
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan
Concord at East Rowan
Jay M. Robinson at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Central Cabarrus at Morganton Freedom