CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 16, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 5 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, No. 3 A.L. Brown 24
Mooresville 44, No. 2 Cox Mill 30
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 29, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, OT
No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 6
Morganton Freedom 46, Central Cabarrus 29
Concord 35, East Rowan 14
South Iredell 34, West Cabarrus 13
Mount Pleasant 30, Wadesboro Anson 7
Friday, Sept. 23
Concord at Central Cabarrus
West Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Monroe Union Academy at Mount Pleasant
Asheville School at Cannon Cougars
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan
Friday, Sept. 30
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
South Rowan at Central Cabarrus
China Grove Carson at Concord
South Iredell at Hickory Ridge
West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Albemarle
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Cannon Cougars at Harrells Christian