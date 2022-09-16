 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 16, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 5 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Mount Pleasant over Anson 30-9

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, No. 3 A.L. Brown 24

Mooresville 44, No. 2 Cox Mill 30

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 29, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, OT

No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 6

Morganton Freedom 46, Central Cabarrus 29

Concord 35, East Rowan 14

South Iredell 34, West Cabarrus 13

Mount Pleasant 30, Wadesboro Anson 7

Friday, Sept. 23

Concord at Central Cabarrus

West Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Pleasant

Asheville School at Cannon Cougars

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

Friday, Sept. 30

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

South Rowan at Central Cabarrus

China Grove Carson at Concord

South Iredell at Hickory Ridge

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Albemarle

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Cannon Cougars at Harrells Christian

