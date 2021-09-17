 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 17 games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 17 games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09-19 SCOREBBOARD.jpg
JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 48, No. 2 A.L. Brown 14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 6

Mooresville  33, No. 4 Cox Mill 14

Lake Norman 43, No. 5 Mount Pleasant 18

No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 47, Matthews Covenant Day 7

Concord 36, East Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19

09-19 SCOREBBOARD 2.jpg

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

Cox Mill at West Cabarrus

Mount Pleasant at Monroe Union Academy

Central Cabarrus at Concord

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Cabarrus Warriors at Asheville School

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts