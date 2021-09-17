CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 17 games

Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 48, No. 2 A.L. Brown 14
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 6
Mooresville 33, No. 4 Cox Mill 14
Lake Norman 43, No. 5 Mount Pleasant 18
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 47, Matthews Covenant Day 7
Concord 36, East Rowan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20
Morganton Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Lake Norman at A.L. Brown
Cox Mill at West Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at Monroe Union Academy
Central Cabarrus at Concord
East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Cabarrus Warriors at Asheville School