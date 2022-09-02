 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 2, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 3 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

The Wonders defeated the Ravens 28-0.
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 37, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14

No. 2 Cox Mill 24, Monroe Sun Valley 23

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 48, South Rowan 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 28, No. 4 Cannon Cougars 13

No. 5 A.L. Brown 28, A.L. Brown 0

West Stanly 21, No. 6 Mount Pleasant 20

Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0

Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Hunter Huss 27

Monroe 54, Concord 10

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Chambers

Cox Mill at Cornelius Hough

Cannon Cougars at Charlotte Providence Day

Jay M. Robinson at China Grove Carson

West Cabarrus at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge

The Wonders defeated the Ravens 28-0.
