CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 2, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 3 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 37, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14
No. 2 Cox Mill 24, Monroe Sun Valley 23
No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 48, South Rowan 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 28, No. 4 Cannon Cougars 13
No. 5 A.L. Brown 28, A.L. Brown 0
West Stanly 21, No. 6 Mount Pleasant 20
Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0
Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Hunter Huss 27
Monroe 54, Concord 10
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Chambers
Cox Mill at Cornelius Hough
Cannon Cougars at Charlotte Providence Day
Jay M. Robinson at China Grove Carson
West Cabarrus at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge