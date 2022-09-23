CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 23, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 6 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Mooresville 40, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 22
Lake Norman 29, No. 2 A.L. Brown 7
No. 4 Cox Mill 56, West Cabarrus 7
No. 5 Cannon Cougars 49, Asheville School 18
No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 26, East Rowan 3
Concord 32, Central Cabarrus 7
Mount Pleasant 36, Monroe Union Academy 14
Friday, Sept. 30
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
South Rowan at Central Cabarrus
China Grove Carson at Concord
People are also reading…
South Iredell at Hickory Ridge
West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Albemarle
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Cannon Cougars at Harrells Christian
Thursday, Oct. 6
High Point Christian at Cannon Cougars
Friday, Oct. 7
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus
North Stanly at Jay M. Robinson
Concord at South Rowan
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan
Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson