CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 23, games

  • Updated
TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Results from Friday night’s Week 6 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

The Spiders defeated the Vikings 32-7.

Mooresville  40, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 22

Lake Norman 29, No. 2 A.L. Brown 7

No. 4 Cox Mill 56, West Cabarrus 7

No. 5 Cannon Cougars 49, Asheville School 18

No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 26, East Rowan 3

Concord 32, Central Cabarrus 7

Mount Pleasant 36, Monroe Union Academy 14

Friday, Sept. 30

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

South Rowan at Central Cabarrus

China Grove Carson at Concord

South Iredell at Hickory Ridge

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Albemarle

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Cannon Cougars at Harrells Christian

Thursday, Oct. 6

High Point Christian at Cannon Cougars

Friday, Oct. 7

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus

North Stanly at Jay M. Robinson

Concord at South Rowan

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson

