CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 24 games

Week 6 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19
Lake Norman 14, No. 2 A.L. Brown 13
West Cabarrus 10, No. 4 Cox Mill 6
Mount Pleasant 56, Monroe Union Academy 0
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 45, Asheville School 34
Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20
Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Albemarle at Jay M. Robinson
South Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Harrells Christian at Cabarrus Warriors
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan
Concord at China Grove Carson
Central Cabarrus at South Rowan
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman