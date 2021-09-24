 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 24 games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 24 games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09-24 SCOREBOARD 1.JPG
JOAN MOORE,, SPECIALTO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Week 6 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus poll:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19

Lake Norman 14, No. 2 A.L. Brown 13

West Cabarrus 10, No. 4 Cox Mill 6

Mount Pleasant 56, Monroe Union Academy 0

No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors 45, Asheville School 34

Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20

Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7

09-24 SCOREBOARD 2.JPG

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Albemarle at Jay M. Robinson

South Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Harrells Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at China Grove Carson

Central Cabarrus at South Rowan

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge defeated Mooresville 45-19.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts