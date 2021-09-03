CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 3, games

These are results from Friday’s Week 3 games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27, Belmont South Point 7
No. 2 A.L. Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6
No. 3 Mount Pleasant 10, Walkertown 0
No. 4 Cox Mill 17, York (S.C.) 14
No. 5 Jay M. Robinson 42, South Rowan 0
North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40
Cabarrus Warriors 24, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
China Grove Carson at Jay M. Robinson
Cornelius Hough at Cox Mill
Cabarrus Warriors at Concord
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge at West Cabarrus
Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Julius L. Chambers
