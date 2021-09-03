 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 3, games
0 Comments
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 3, games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09-05 SCOREBOARD

Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

These are results from Friday’s Week 3 games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 27, Belmont South Point 7

No. 2 A.L. Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 10, Walkertown 0

No. 4 Cox Mill 17, York (S.C.) 14

No. 5 Jay M. Robinson 42, South Rowan 0

North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40

Cabarrus Warriors 24, Raleigh Ravenscroft 14

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Tigers shutout the Wolfpack 10-0.

Tiger cheerleaders supporting their team during Friday night high school football action at Honeycutt field, Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, The Tigers shutout the Wolfpack 10-0.

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

China Grove Carson at Jay M. Robinson

Cornelius Hough at Cox Mill

Cabarrus Warriors at Concord

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge at West Cabarrus

Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Julius L. Chambers

09-05 SCOREBOARD 2
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts