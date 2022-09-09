 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 9, games

  • 0
_DSC1744
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Results from Friday night’s Week 4 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Northwest Cabarrus wins over Mount Pleasant 24-17.

Charlotte Chambers 42, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 21

Cornelius Hough 45, No. 2 Cox Mill 6

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 38, China Grove Carson 3

Northwest Cabarrus wins over Mount Pleasant 24-17.

Charlotte Providence Day 41, No. 5 Cannon Cougars 10

Northwest Cabarrus 24, No. 6 Mount Pleasant 17

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge 45, West Cabarrus 0  

Northwest Cabarrus wins over Mount Pleasant 24-17.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Sept. 16

Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown

Mooresville at Cox Mill

People are also reading…

East Rowan at Concord

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Jay M. Robinson

Morganton Freedom at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus wins over Mount Pleasant 24-17.

South Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

South Iredell at West Cabarrus

Mount Pleasant at Wadesboro Anson

._DSC1764

Friday, Sept. 23

Concord at Central Cabarrus

West Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Pleasant

Asheville School at Cannon Cougars

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

_DSC1888

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts