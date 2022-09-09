CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Sept. 9, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 4 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Charlotte Chambers 42, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 21
Cornelius Hough 45, No. 2 Cox Mill 6
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 38, China Grove Carson 3
Charlotte Providence Day 41, No. 5 Cannon Cougars 10
Northwest Cabarrus 24, No. 6 Mount Pleasant 17
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge 45, West Cabarrus 0
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Sept. 16
Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown
Mooresville at Cox Mill
East Rowan at Concord
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Jay M. Robinson
Morganton Freedom at Central Cabarrus
South Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
South Iredell at West Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at Wadesboro Anson
Friday, Sept. 23
Concord at Central Cabarrus
West Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Monroe Union Academy at Mount Pleasant
Asheville School at Cannon Cougars
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan