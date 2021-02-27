 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s games

Football-21
Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are the scores from Saturday afternoon's football games on Opening Week for Cabarrus County high school teams:

SATURDAY’S SCORES

Mount Pleasant 20, East Rowan 14

Central Cabarrus 23, Concord 22

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Hickory Ridge 7, Mint Hill Independence 6

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Cox Mill 0

THURSDAY’S SCORES

A.L. Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Jay M. Robinson 27, West Cabarrus 11

