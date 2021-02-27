CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are the scores from Saturday afternoon's football games on Opening Week for Cabarrus County high school teams:
SATURDAY’S SCORES
Mount Pleasant 20, East Rowan 14
Central Cabarrus 23, Concord 22
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Hickory Ridge 7, Mint Hill Independence 6
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Cox Mill 0
THURSDAY’S SCORES
A.L. Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19
Jay M. Robinson 27, West Cabarrus 11
