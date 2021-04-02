 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Thursday, April 1, games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Thursday, April 1, games

  Updated
Cox Mill defeated Concord 21-20 on a botched extra point with less than a minute to play.
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Thursday, April 1, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:

No. 1 A.L. Brown 29, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 14

No. 2 Mount Pleasant 35, Montgomery Central 0

No. 4 Hickory Ridge 56, East Mecklenburg 0

West Cabarrus 11, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 8

Cox Mill 21, No. 6 Concord 20

Climax Providence Grove 42, Northwest Cabarrus 26

The A.L. Brown Wonders defeated the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 29-14 on Thursday night at Jay M. Robinson High School.

Next week’s games

A.L. Brown at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Charlotte Olympic at West Cabarrus

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

