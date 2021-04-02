CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Thursday, April 1, games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Thursday, April 1, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
No. 1 A.L. Brown 29, No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 14
No. 2 Mount Pleasant 35, Montgomery Central 0
No. 4 Hickory Ridge 56, East Mecklenburg 0
West Cabarrus 11, No. 5 Central Cabarrus 8
Cox Mill 21, No. 6 Concord 20
Climax Providence Grove 42, Northwest Cabarrus 26
Next week’s games
A.L. Brown at Concord
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Charlotte Olympic at West Cabarrus
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
