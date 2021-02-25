 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Thursday’s games
View Comments
top story

CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Thursday’s games

{{featured_button_text}}
Football-2
Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- Here are the scores from Thursday night's football game on Opening Week for Cabarrus County high school teams:

A.L. Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Jay M. Robinson 27, West Cabarrus 11

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro Grimsley at Cox Mill

Mint Hill Independence at Hickory Ridge

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Central Cabarrus at Concord (at West Cabarrus)

East Rown at Mount Pleasant (at Central Cabarrus)

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts