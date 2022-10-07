 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Week 8 games

Results from Thursday and Friday's Week 8 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Thursday, Oct. 6

Cannon Cougars 42. High Point Christian 14

DSC_2909.jpg

Friday, Oct. 7

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 55, Lake Norman 10

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 42, North Stanly 6

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 48, China Grove Carson 0

10-07 prince and princess.jpg

No. 6 A.L. Brown 31, West Cabarrus 13

Concord 54, South Rowan 19

Central Cabarrus 36, East Rowan 24

DSC_3086.jpg

Friday, Oct. 14

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Albemarle at Mount Pleasant

Huntersville SouthLake Christian at Cannon Cougars

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Jay M. Robinson at Monroe Union Academy

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Jay M Robinson defeated North Stanly 42-6

Friday, Oct. 21

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Mooresville at A.L. Brown

China Grove Carson at Central Cabarrus

South Stanly at Jay M. Robinson

DSC_2927.jpg

Cornelius Hough at West Cabarrus

Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate at Cannon Cougars

Concord at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

DSC_2943.jpg

Friday, Oct. 28

A.L. Brown at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant

West Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Cannon Cougars at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

DSC_2944.jpg
