CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Week 8 games

Results from Thursday and Friday's Week 8 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Cannon Cougars 42. High Point Christian 14
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 55, Lake Norman 10
No. 3 Jay M. Robinson 42, North Stanly 6
No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 48, China Grove Carson 0
No. 6 A.L. Brown 31, West Cabarrus 13
Concord 54, South Rowan 19
Central Cabarrus 36, East Rowan 24
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
West Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Albemarle at Mount Pleasant
Huntersville SouthLake Christian at Cannon Cougars
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
Jay M. Robinson at Monroe Union Academy
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
China Grove Carson at Central Cabarrus
South Stanly at Jay M. Robinson
Cornelius Hough at West Cabarrus
Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate at Cannon Cougars
Mount Pleasant at North Stanly
Jay M. Robinson at Mount Pleasant
West Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Cannon Cougars at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
