Cabarrus County parents making the most out of a challenging situation

“All it takes is one person that is ill that doesn’t know it to get other people sick, and for me, if one of my kids is in contact with a person, then we run the risk of the whole household getting sick, and that’s high-traffic when you think about it.”

Millan only has two children, and she works from home herself. She might not have quite the risk of exposure that Reyes would, but the possibility of contracting the virus, and the fear of that scenario, is present.

She wants her children to return to school, but she’s not sure how logical that could be in the immediate future.

“I think it would be wise for us to follow the directions that we’ve been given by the CDC; they’re professionals on it,” she said. “I know that we have a lot of questions, but I don’t want to be one to take a risk that would end up affecting my kids or affecting other children.

“And I know that when I’m home, I know that I’m taking the precautions that I need to take for my family and my kids, but I know that there may be other homes that are not, and I don’t want to put my children in that risk.

“I want things to get back to normal like they were before, but that might not be a reality right now.”

