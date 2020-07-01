Cabarrus County Partnership for Children one of 10 programs in nation awarded $150,000 grant

KANNAPOLIS — The Cabarrus County Partnership for Children has received a $150,000 grant this week to support a collaboration between governmental public health, healthcare, and social services.
One of just 10 programs nationwide to receive the grant, CCPC will use this money as part of a three-pronged project between public health, healthcare, and social service organizations with the ultimate goal of aligning the three sectors’ work to improve population health, well-being, and equity for all.
“The Cabarrus County Partnership for Children is proud and excited to be awarded these funds, which will be used to implement the Substance Use Network (SUN) Project,” Ann Benfield, Executive Director of CCPC, said. “We are pleased to partner with the Cabarrus Health Alliance; Atrium Health; Cabarrus County Department of Human Services; Genesis, A New Beginning; McLeod Addictive Disease Center, Inc.; the NC Department of Public Safety; and community members to work toward improving population health, well-being, and equity for all.”
The SUN project is a collaborative network of care for pregnant mothers with a substance use disorder, their children, and families.
It aims to develop a cross-sector collaborative system of compassionate care that uses best practices to support the health, safety, well-being and recovery for these individuals with the additional help of the community.
The $150,000 grant has been provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and awarded through the Public Health National Center for Innovations (PHNCI) and the Center for Sharing Public Health Services (CSPHS).
The main goal of these efforts is to bring together public health, healthcare and social service organizations to aid the community.
“Bringing these three sectors together for this grant opportunity – along with the engagement of the community – has the potential to achieve unparalleled improvements in health and equity, and innovative solutions to complex problems that impact the health and well-being of communities everywhere,” Jessica Solomon Fisher, PHNCI Chief Innovations Officer, said.
The funds provided to each of the grantees will go to innovations over the next 24 months with an emphasis on the role and value of health departments in cross-sector collaborations while increasing understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that these collaborations represent for health departments.
“The level and complexity of the work required to advance the health of communities is far beyond what any one sector can achieve alone,” CSPHS Director Gianfranco Pezzino said. “We can achieve far greater results by working together and using innovation to make lasting improvements in population health outcomes. Working together means not only working across sectors, but also ensuring the community is engaged as an equal partner.”
In addition to receiving funding support, CCPC will also receive technical assistance and the opportunity to participate in a Learning Community designed to facilitate peer exchange and share expertise. As learnings are captured, they will be evaluated and widely disseminated to the field through a variety of tools, resources, stories and other communication materials.
“This is a truly groundbreaking effort that will help us to better understand what facilitates or impedes cross-sector collaborations, the unique role of governmental public health in these efforts to align different sectors, and the value of this work to all partners involved,” Monique Shaw, Program Officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said.
