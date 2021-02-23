CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday night’s results

CONCORD – These are the results from playoff games involving boys and girls basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
BOYS
NCHSAA first round:
Central Cabarrus 95, Kings Mountain 57
Cox Mill 44, Asheville A.C. Reynolds 31
NCISAA semifinals
Cannon 82, Greensboro Day 78
Up next?
Central Cabarrus at Weddington, Thursday
Cox Mill at West Rowan, Thursday
Cannon School at Carmel Christian, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS
NCHSAA first round:
Asheville 56, Cox Mill 33
Hickory 53, Northwest Cabarrus 38
Durham Jordan 64, Hickory Ridge 50
NCISAA semifinals
Cannon 58, Greensboro Day 40
Concord Academy 65, High Point Christian 58
Up next?
North Raleigh at Cannon School, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Concord Academy at Asheville Christian Academy, Saturday
