CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday night’s results
CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday night’s results

Asheville defeated Cox Mill 56-33 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Leah Hines (4) gets past the Asheville defense during Tuesday night's playoff basketball game at Cox Mill. Asheville defeated Cox Mill, 56-33. 

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – These are the results from playoff games involving boys and girls basketball teams from Cabarrus County:

BOYS

NCHSAA first round:

Central Cabarrus 95, Kings Mountain 57

Cox Mill 44, Asheville A.C. Reynolds 31

NCISAA semifinals

Cannon 82, Greensboro Day 78

Up next?

Central Cabarrus at Weddington, Thursday

Cox Mill at West Rowan, Thursday

Cannon School at Carmel Christian, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS

NCHSAA first round:

Asheville 56, Cox Mill 33

Hickory 53, Northwest Cabarrus 38

Durham Jordan 64, Hickory Ridge 50

NCISAA semifinals

Cannon 58, Greensboro Day 40

Concord Academy 65, High Point Christian 58

Up next?

North Raleigh at Cannon School, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Concord Academy at Asheville Christian Academy, Saturday

