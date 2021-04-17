CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, April 16, games

STAFF REPORTS
CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, April 16, state playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
Class 2A
Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20
CLASS 3A
Kings Mountain 49, Jay M. Robinson 6
CLASS 3AA
Asheville T.C. Roberson 36, A.L. Brown 29
CLASS 4A
Charlotte Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34
Next week’s game
Mount Pleasant (8-0) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1)
