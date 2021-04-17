 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, April 16, games
0 comments
top story

CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, April 16, games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Pleasant vs West Lincoln (47 of 69).jpg
Phil Bowen, Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, April 16, state playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:

Class 2A

Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20

CLASS 3A

Kings Mountain 49, Jay M. Robinson 6

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS 3AA

Asheville T.C. Roberson 36, A.L. Brown 29

CLASS 4A

Charlotte Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34

T.C. Roberson defeated the Wonders 36-29 to advance to the second round.

Next week’s game

Mount Pleasant (8-0) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School
Education

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School

  • Updated

Cabarrus County leaders debuted their third and fourth synthetic turf fields in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday which all feature TCool coating which reduces temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees on synthetic turf fields. The fields will both be used by the school district as well as the community which will host multiple events in upcoming months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts