featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 11, games

Here are the results from second-round state playoff games involving teams from Cabarrus County, Friday night’s contest and including classification and how teams are seeded in the West Region:

Maiden over Mount Pleasant 46-13.

Friday

CLASS 2A

No. 5 Maiden 46, No. 21 Mount Pleasant 13

Ledford defeated the Trojans 42-28 to bring their season to an end.

Thursday’s games

CLASS 4A

No. 6 Weddington 30, No. 11 Cox Mill 14

CLASS 3A

No. 12 Thomasville Ledford 42, No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 27

Ledford defeated the Trojans 42-28 to bring their season to an end.

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Forest City Chase 35, No. 9 Jay M. Robinson 14

OTHER FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES

West Henderson 56, West Rowan 32

Butler 41, Mooresville 21

A.C. Reynolds 17, Chambers 16

West Charlotte 56, Hibriten 7

Hough 16, Mallard Creek 6

Draughn 35, Mitchell 10

Rolesville 28, Cleveland 21

Kings Mountain 32, Smoky Mountain 0

Ledford defeated the Trojans 42-28 to bring their season to an end.
