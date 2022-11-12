CABARRUS COUNTY PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 11, games

Here are the results from second-round state playoff games involving teams from Cabarrus County, Friday night’s contest and including classification and how teams are seeded in the West Region:
Friday
CLASS 2A
No. 5 Maiden 46, No. 21 Mount Pleasant 13
Thursday’s games
CLASS 4A
No. 6 Weddington 30, No. 11 Cox Mill 14
CLASS 3A
No. 12 Thomasville Ledford 42, No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 27
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Forest City Chase 35, No. 9 Jay M. Robinson 14
OTHER FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES
West Henderson 56, West Rowan 32
Butler 41, Mooresville 21
A.C. Reynolds 17, Chambers 16
West Charlotte 56, Hibriten 7
Hough 16, Mallard Creek 6
Draughn 35, Mitchell 10
Rolesville 28, Cleveland 21
Kings Mountain 32, Smoky Mountain 0