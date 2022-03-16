 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, March 15, sporting events
CABARRUS COUNTY SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, March 15, sporting events

The results from Tuesday’s sporting events involving high schools from Cabarrus County:

BASEBALL

Mooresville 11, Hickory Ridge 5

Carson 7, Concord 0

West Rowan 6, Northwest Cabarrus 0

South Rowan 7, Central Cabarrus 0

Forsyth Country Day 2, Concord Academy 1

Lake Norman 11, A.L. Brown 0

South Stanly 2, Mount Pleasant 1

SOFTBALL

Cox Mill 1, A.L. Brown 0

Hickory Ridge 13, South Iredell 0

Lake Norman 20, West Cabarrus 5

Central Cabarrus 11, South Rowan 1

Monroe Union Academy 4, Jay M. Robinson 0

South Stanly 13, Mount Pleasant 3

West Rowan 15, Northwest Cabarrus 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Concord 5, Carson 3

Northwest Cabarrus 4, West Rowan 1

Cox Mill 9, A.L. Brown 0

South Iredell 1, Hickory Ridge 0

Lake Norman 9, West Cabarrus 0

BOYS GOLF

SPC

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter 154, Northwest Cabarrus 157, West Rowan 168, Carson 176, East Rowan 177, Concord 193, Central Cabarrus 185, South Rowan 204

NOTE: This scoreboard will be updated as scores become available. To report scores, please send them to jhorton@independenttribune.com

