CABARRUS COUNTY SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, March 15, sporting events

The results from Tuesday’s sporting events involving high schools from Cabarrus County:
BASEBALL
Mooresville 11, Hickory Ridge 5
Carson 7, Concord 0
West Rowan 6, Northwest Cabarrus 0
South Rowan 7, Central Cabarrus 0
Forsyth Country Day 2, Concord Academy 1
Lake Norman 11, A.L. Brown 0
South Stanly 2, Mount Pleasant 1
SOFTBALL
Cox Mill 1, A.L. Brown 0
Hickory Ridge 13, South Iredell 0
Lake Norman 20, West Cabarrus 5
Central Cabarrus 11, South Rowan 1
Monroe Union Academy 4, Jay M. Robinson 0
South Stanly 13, Mount Pleasant 3
West Rowan 15, Northwest Cabarrus 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 5, Carson 3
Northwest Cabarrus 4, West Rowan 1
Cox Mill 9, A.L. Brown 0
South Iredell 1, Hickory Ridge 0
Lake Norman 9, West Cabarrus 0
BOYS GOLF
SPC
Huntersville Lake Norman Charter 154, Northwest Cabarrus 157, West Rowan 168, Carson 176, East Rowan 177, Concord 193, Central Cabarrus 185, South Rowan 204
