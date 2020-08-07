Cabarrus County sees positive trend in COVID-19 rate, but another uptick in cases in long-term care facilities

Cabarrus County has seen a positive trend in the rate of infection due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, but it has also seen an uptick of cases in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s “Safer-At-Home” Phase 2 order for at least another five weeks at a news conference Wednesday.
Some big-picture good news did come out, though, as the rate of infection among those who have been tested for the novel coronavirus has been going down in recent weeks throughout North Carolina.
“The percent of total tests that are positive is generally level, and now we’re hovering between …7 and 8 percent,” Dr. Cohen said at Wednesday’s press conference. “We want to see that closer to 5 percent or less.”
The percent of positive tests in the state had been hovering 8 percent toward the end of August and even as high as 9 percent in the middle of the month, but the number fell below 8 around July 26 and has been trending downward since.
The incubation period of COVID-19 is anywhere from two days to around two weeks, so when looking at any kind of trends for the virus, it takes about 14 days to get a clear picture.
Cooper instituted a mandatory mask order for individuals in public at the end of June. It took about a month for the infection rate to begin to go down, according to the state’s numbers, and it was still even going up around July 14.
The trend though has been steadily going down since then and reached an average low of around 7.5 percent Aug. 1.
“Experts believe our mandatory mask order stabilized our numbers,” Gov. Cooper said.
He continued: “Most North Carolinians are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 – wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often.
“These simple strategies are more important than ever. It’s time to double down on them. The more people who do this, the better our health and economy will be.”
In Cabarrus County, the infection rate of COVID-19 has also fallen below eight percent with 7.74 percent of tests coming back positive during the week of July 26. From June 21 to July 12, the County reported positive tests rates of more than 9 percent.
The recent numbers though do have to be taken with a grain of salt. While the percent rate of positives remained below 8 percent for each of the last two weeks in Cabarrus County’s data, the rate did tick up from 7.5 percent to 7.74 from July 19 to July 26.
Below 8 percent is better than the more than 9 percent seen over that month-long stretch between the end of June and middle of July, but the tick up in rate is something to monitor.
Beyond the numbers there are a couple of things of note in Cabarrus County with COVID-19. First, CCS will return to school Aug. 17 under Gov. Cooper’s Plan C with fully remote learning.
The infection rate is important to keep track at this point because Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) wants to see it fall so it believes it is successfully isolating those who are infected and decreasing the amount of community spread.
This is one of several important factors CHA is tracking before making a decision on having on-campus learning.
“The initial criteria that were determined at a national level to say, ‘This is how we should decide on phases of reopening in general for the community,’ not just schools, but in general, were that we would want to see at least two weeks, and preferably four weeks, of decline of total cases in a community,” CHA Health Director Bonnie Coyle said at the Board of Education’s special called meeting a couple of weeks ago.
At the time of these comments, Cabarrus County had been seeing a consistent increase in both cases and percent positive cases over the course of a month.
Since then though, the percent of cases has gone down and the average number of cases over a two-week span have lowered as well going from an average of 41 per day between July 4 and July 17 to 31 per day between July 18 and July 31.
CHA posts data two weeks behind to get a more accurate picture of what it saw.
So there are positive trends in the numbers in Cabarrus County, but CCS is not near yet where it needs to be to go back to in-person learning. They will not go back to school until it has approval from the CHA.
Keeping these numbers moving in the right direction though will be pivotal in getting children back in schools.
“With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus,” Gov. Cooper said at Wednesday’s press conference. “Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina.
“The opening of schools and colleges is an important one – education must go on, even in a pandemic. In-person learning has benefits. But it means challenges for our state, especially as our higher education campuses draw students from around the country and the world.”
He continued: “Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers, and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works.”
While these are positive results for schools getting back to where they need to be there is also a bad trend that has hit the County as well.
For the last several weeks CHA has not been reporting on the number of cases in long-term care facilities because they had fallen below 10 and much of the situation was under control.
That has changed.
“We’ve added in the long-term care cases again,” CHA’s Erin Shoe said in Wednesday’s update. “We were for a long time under the threshold of 10 in long-term care facilities, we have had an uptick so we’ve added that data back for you to see.”
CHA is currently reporting 78 active cases in long-term care facilities in the County. This is a particular area of concern because those aged 65 and older are in the high-risk category for the virus.
Overall, Cabarrus County has seen 50 deaths due to COVID-19. The County has had 2,585 cases in total with 496 of those active. Twenty residents are hospitalized.
