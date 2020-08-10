Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office starts racial equity task force

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s office has created its first racial equity task force to start a conversation.
Captain Laura Heggins brought the idea of a task force to Sheriff Van Shaw, she said, in order to encourage people to listen to others and to have a better understand of others’ experiences. She said that people in the department came to her asking how to spark change.
“I wanted us to have that conversation because I had people of different backgrounds come to me after George Floyd’s death and Ahmaud Arbery,” she said. “I had people ask me, ‘How do you build this?’”
She said the first step needed to be a conversation. The department has participated in racial training for years, she said. But she wanted employees to have a chance to talk with one another.
“We are always doing training, but I wanted to do a discussion with employees. We have so many people of different backgrounds here,” she said. She continued: “I want people to have more of an association with people we work with every day and having that awareness.”
The task force is composed of 17 employees across the department. Heggins said she wanted to have a group of diverse opinions. People of Black, Asian, Hispanic, white and mixed backgrounds are on the task force. There are also those on the task force that have mixed children. Members of the LGBTQ+ community are also there to help the conversation go deeper.
The task force held its first meeting in July. The meeting focused on discussing the personal experience of those in the group that are people of color, especially how stereotypes, imagery and language affect people.
One major point of discussion Heggins said was terminology of color. The group discussed how each person identified in terms of race. For Heggins, it depends on the situation. She said when someone asks about whether she wants to be called Black of African-American, she said those are terms used on paperwork and forms. But there is one label she prefers.
“I want to be referred to as Laura,” she said.
On the topic of language, she gave a question to the men of color in the group. She asked them how they felt when someone not of color called them “boy”. Many responded that, since it was a term they had for a good portion of their lives.
“Most of them said they didn’t see that as a big thing because they heard it all of their lives.” She continued: “That goes to the thought about what do I give power to and what do I not.”
The first meeting was scheduled to last two hours, but people stayed for three and even into the fourth hour, Heggins said. And that was what she had hoped for.
“Listen and silence contain the same letters,” she said. “Listen to what the other side has to say. Because you may never know when you might learn something.”
She said that listening can lead to empathy. And while, she may not agree with another person’s point of view or beliefs, listening can lead to learning.
She said that she hopes the task force grows so that they can have these conversations with people in the community. But for now, she said. The conversations need to start internally.
“I don’t want to make assumptions about how we feel before we go to the public,” she said.
The task force is just a starting point, she said. She said that while the task force doesn’t have a solution on how to achieve racial equity, the task force should start that conversation.
The group is scheduled to meet again in august. No defined schedule or programming has yet been made, but Heggins wants the work of the task force to be substantial and consistent.
“I don’t want it to be that we only meet during a situation,” she said.
She said her intention is for these conversations to lead to actions that have an effect on the community. She doesn’t want the words spoken in the task force to be stagnate and linger without people taking the initiative.
“Well done,” she explained, “is better than well said.”
