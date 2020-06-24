Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund awards $100,000 to local charities

CONCORD – The Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund has distributed $100,000 to local agencies and organizations in its fourth wave of grantgiving.
There were 11 local nonprofits that were awarded the money form the response fund. Through four rounds of grantmaking, the fund has issued more than $500,000 to local nonprofits providing critical support to those most affected by the pandemic.
The fund was originally established by an anonymous donor through the Cabarrus County Community Foundation – a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas.
"There was an initial leading gift that started the Cabarrus County COVID-19 Response Fund," said Kindl Detar of Foundation For The Carolinas. "It was a specific response made due to the emerging pandemic."
Shortly after the first anonymous gift, United Way of Central Carolinas joined the partnership effort, and the fund received numerous additional contributions, raising more than $500,000. To give to the fund, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives.
Grant awards were determined by a Response Fund Committee, made up of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation’s board of advisors and representatives from United Way of Central Carolinas. The committee is co-chaired by Vernon Russell, board chair of the Cabarrus County Community Foundation, and Brian Floyd, Cabarrus County chair for the United Way of Central Carolinas’ Board of Directors.
The most recent grants from the Cabarrus COVID-19 Response Fund include:
• $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas to provide mentors, advocacy and mental health support to youth and families they serve.
• $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to provide food, virtual programming and other resources to families in need.
• $11,984 to Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry to provide food and emergency financial assistance to those in need.
• $10,000 to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels to help cover costs of meal delivery program.
• $3,000 to Church of the Brethren Concord Fellowship to purchase food for distribution.
• $10,000 to Classroom Central to provide 1,000 students in need with homework supply kits.
• $8,032 to Coltrane LIFE Center to purchase cleaning supplies and hire additional cleaning staff.
• $10,000 to El Puente Hispano to distribute food vouchers for undocumented immigrant families in need.
• $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to help cover construction costs for a new affordable home.
• $10,000 to Piedmont Residential Development Center to help purchase groceries for residents and personal protective supplies for staff.
• $11,984 to The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties to provide shelter, food and emergency financial assistance to those in need.
The board plans to award a fifth round of grants in the coming weeks, as the local need remains great. To give to the fund and learn more, visit fftc.org/CabarrusGives. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact Kindl Detar, vice president of planned giving at FFTC, at 704.973.4581.