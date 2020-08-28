Cabarrus Rotary Club is Splashing Out Polio with a virtual twist

CABARRUS – The Rotary Club of Cabarrus County is holding a swim marathon to help Splash Out Polio this September.
Two members of the club are putting a spin on their Splash Out Polio fund raising by having a “Battle of the Sexes”. Sr. Robert Kirk and Marjorie Benbow are competing to see who can raise the most money for the event. Kirk and Benbow have pledged to swim for four hours as part of their fundraising.
Benbow’s father and Kirk’s mother both had polio.
When Benbow’s father was 25 years old he contracted the disease. Benbow said that he started to feel like he had the flu one day while working on a home improvement project. When he woke up the next morning, he couldn’t move his left side. He was diagnosed with polio just 5 months before a vaccine was made available. He was later put on an iron lung for 13 months and went through seven surgeries.
Despite the physical hurdles her father faced due to the disease, he was successful and started an information technology department at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
Kirk’s mother was only 12 when she woke up on Mother’s Day and couldn’t move her legs due to the virus. She and other youth with the virus were placed in an isolated ward to control the spread of the virus. Benbow’s family went through something similar with a government enforced quarantine after her father’s diagnosis.
Kirk’s mother was able to regain the use of her legs after a few weeks and was released from the ward. But she still had some trouble with her legs when Kirk was a teenager. He participates in Splash Out Polio for her, he said.
Every lap I do I the pool is to ensure kids – anywhere in the world—will not endure what she endured,” he said. “I swim in memory of my mother. I swim for children I have never met.”
People can help by donating to Kirk or Benbow’s campaigns or by donating directly to the club’s donation page. Individuals can also join as team members to swim laps for fundraising from September 7-12.
The Cabarrus Rotary Club has held its Splash Out Polio event in previous years but took a short hiatus. This year, the club has brought it back as a virtual event where individuals can swim to raise funds that go toward providing vaccines in areas where polio is still present.
Each dollar raised will be matched by two dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. One dollar is enough to provide five vaccines.
While Polio numbers were down to just over 22 world-wide in 2017, there are currently 102 cases this year.
According to the World Health Organization, Polio cases have decreased by more than 99 percent since 1988. In 1985, when Rotary Club International became aiding efforts to eradicate the disease, there were about 400,000 cases in the world each year. Today, according to WHO, only three countries that still have Polio cases: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. Polio has no cure but it can be prevented with a vaccine.
The WHO states that poliovirus can easily be imported into a Polio-free country and can spread rapidly among unimmunized populations.
That is the reason Kirk is so passionate about raising funds for vaccines.
“If we don’t fight it ‘over there’,” he said, “we will end up fighting it ‘over here.’”
When COVID-19 started spreading in the beginning of the year, Benbow addressed the Rotary Club, saying the club needed to address global health issues and solutions. Due to the coronavirus, Rotary Club International is not having volunteers travel. Non-governmental agencies in countries with Polio receive the vaccines and distribute them, Benbow said. But without volunteers from organizations like the Rotary Club, vaccines can be administered quickly or on a larger scale.
With the Splash Out Polio event being held virtually this year, there is a lack of sponsors for the event. That is why the club is encouraging people to not only donate but start their own swim fundraisers, Benbow said.
With no cure, vaccines are a vital part in fighting the virus, Benbow said – preventing the spread of the virus is essential.
“Until it is eradicated, every person is at risk that doesn’t have it. That risk will loom,” she said. “Polio is a killer. It paralyzes and there is no cure for it. But it is 100 percent preventable.”
Battle of the Sexes:
Marjorie Benbow's donation page: https://raise.rotary.org/Marjorie-Benbow/challenge
Dr. Robert Kirk's Donation Page: https://raise.rotary.org/Robert-Kirk/challenge
Rotary Club general donation page: https://raise.rotary.org/RotaryClubofCabarrusCounty/challenge
