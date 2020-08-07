Cabarrus temporarily suspends construction and demolition waste collection at landfill

CONCORD – Cabarrus County will temporarily suspend collection of construction and demolition waste at the Construction & Demolition Landfill (4441 Irish Potato Road, Concord) beginning Monday, August 10. Trash collection services in unincorporated areas of the County are not impacted.
Residential waste collection and recycling at the Construction & Demolition Landfill and the Cabarrus County Recycling Convenience Center (246 General Services Drive SW, Concord) will remain open. Materials accepted at the recycling convenience center include yard waste, typical household trash, recyclable materials such as plastic, glass, cans, mixed paper, cardboard, scrap metal, used oil and filters, automotive batteries and electronics.
During the collection suspension, customers are encouraged to take their construction & demolition waste to the CMS Landfill (5105 Morehead Rd., Concord), the Highway 49 Construction & Demolition Landfill (2105 Speedrail Ct., Harrisburg) or the Rowan County Landfill (789 Campbell Rd., Woodleaf).
Meeting increased demands
Cabarrus’ landfill facility has operated at record volumes since local and state COVID-19 safety measures began. Environmental Management Director Kevin Grant has worked to maintain levels of service while accommodating staffing needs.
“The stay-at-home directives provided an opportunity for residents to clean house,” said Grant. “Our landfill and Household Hazardous Waste facilities are busier than ever. We’re evaluating how this impacts long-term waste management strategies.”
Become a Waste Wizard
Cabarrus residents are encouraged to sign up for CARTology, an online, app-based resource offered by Cabarrus County, Concord and Kannapolis. It features a Waste Wizard with information on how materials can be reused, recycled, composted or disposed of in the community.
Users in Concord, Kannapolis and unincorporated areas of Cabarrus County can also use the tool to access their household’s waste collection calendar and register for reminders.
You can find more information on how to download the app at Cabarruscounty.US or by searching for the app in the google play or app store.
