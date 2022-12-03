CABCO CLASSIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls capitalize on inside presence to take down Trojans

CONCORD – The Hickory Ridge boys basketball team used a decided height advantage to take a 57-48 victory over Northwest Cabarrus on the opening night of the second annual CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School Friday.

It was the second consecutive win for the Class 4A Ragin’ Bulls, who improved to 3-3. Meanwhile, Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus remained winless at 0-3.

Sophomore James Woods was the leading scorer for the Bulls, totaling 18 points, and 6-foot-7 senior Luke Brigman tallied 14. Kendal McDougald added 10 points for Hickory Ridge, and 6-5 Caden Haywood had eight.

Other scorers for the Bulls included 6-6 Khareem Thompson (six points) and Ezekial Kelly (one).

Junior Jordan Gonder was the hot man for the Trojans, pouring in a game-leading 24 points. The Trojans also received a strong performance from senior Trey Hilsenroth, who added 13 points.

Completing the scoring for Northwest Cabarrus were LeDarrion “DeyDey” Menter (five), with Mason Trombley and Landon Rowe adding two points each.

Hickory Ridge plays host to Waxhaw Cuthbertson on Tuesday, while Northwest Cabarrus faces Mount Pleasant in Day 2 of the CabCo Classic Saturday.