 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

CABCO CLASSIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls capitalize on inside presence to take down Trojans

  • 0
12-04 NORTHWEST CABARRUS-HICKORY RIDGE LOGO

CONCORD – The Hickory Ridge boys basketball team used a decided height advantage to take a 57-48 victory over Northwest Cabarrus on the opening night of the second annual CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School Friday.

It was the second consecutive win for the Class 4A Ragin’ Bulls, who improved to 3-3. Meanwhile, Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus remained winless at 0-3.

Sophomore James Woods was the leading scorer for the Bulls, totaling 18 points, and 6-foot-7 senior Luke Brigman tallied 14. Kendal McDougald added 10 points for Hickory Ridge, and 6-5 Caden Haywood had eight.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Other scorers for the Bulls included 6-6 Khareem Thompson (six points) and Ezekial Kelly (one).

Junior Jordan Gonder was the hot man for the Trojans, pouring in a game-leading 24 points. The Trojans also received a strong performance from senior Trey Hilsenroth, who added 13 points.

People are also reading…

Completing the scoring for Northwest Cabarrus were LeDarrion “DeyDey” Menter (five), with Mason Trombley and Landon Rowe adding two points each.

Hickory Ridge plays host to Waxhaw Cuthbertson on Tuesday, while Northwest Cabarrus faces Mount Pleasant in Day 2 of the CabCo Classic Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts