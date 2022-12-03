CABCO CLASSIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Vines’ hot hand paves way to Wolverines’ win over Concord

CONCORD – In new-age basketball parlance, Gianni Vines was in his bag Friday night.

And that bag was mostly filled with 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard put on a scintillating shooting display, especially in the fourth and decisive quarter, to help the West Cabarrus boys basketball team to a 59-50 victory over Concord on Day 1 of the second annual CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School.

Vines drained seven 3-pointers on the night and finished with a career-best 32 points for the Wolverines, who won their second consecutive game to improve to 3-2 overall on the season.

Vines was especially critical in the fourth quarter, as Concord tried to rally, but he repeatedly staved them off by knocking down shots from deep. During that final period, Vines made all four of his 3-point shots and each of his six free throws.

“I was just hot,” Vines explained. “I just wanted (my teammates to) find me, so our team could get the big win.”

Vines was actually scorching the entire night. He sank three of his 3-pointers in the first period alone, when he scored 10 points. That helped the Wolverines hold a 30-25 edge at halftime.

But then the third quarter saw both teams cool off drastically – the Spiders had a season-worst eight-minute stretch of four points, while West Cabarrus was only slightly better with seven.

It wasn’t that Vines was missing shots; he just wasn’t shooting that much at that time, attempting just one field goal.

But when it was clutch time, Vines helped bring the Wolverines home.

During one two-minute stretch, he drilled three consecutive shots from beyond the arc. He knew he was in rare form, too. After each bucket, he stretched out his right hand and looked at it in wonder, almost as if he were taking a page from Michael Jordan’s memorable 1992 NBA Finals game when he gave the now-famous “shrug” en route to scoring 39 points.

Yes, it was that kind of night for the slender-built Vines.

“It was big,” West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams said of Vines’ performance. “(Senior guard) Trey (Minard) was in foul trouble, and Gianni caught fire. He just took the energy from everybody. And he has a lot of energy. He’s one of those kids who’s very animated. So when he started doing it, the team really loved it.”

Vines didn’t just score Friday. He also added an all-important seven steals and six rebounds.

Asked what a night like Friday meant for him, Vines said, “This means they’ll trust me a little more with the ball. I hadn’t really shot this well with the team yet. I’m just glad I was able to help get the big win.”

While battling his foul difficulties, Minard also was a factor for the Wolverines, scoring seven points. Maleek Green displayed athleticism while scoring six points, Ean Nance had five, and Trace Hall three. Adam Spaugh, Wesley White and Gabriel Boshears added two points apiece.

The Wolverines are looking to build off a 2021 campaign that ended with them in the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament championship game. Although they lost their first two outings this season, they feel as if they are getting back on track.

“This is really a big step for us,” Minard said of Friday’s win. “We only wanted to get better from last year. We didn’t want to take a step back at all. We feel like we can do a lot better.”

The Class 3A Spiders were paced by Brayden Blue’s 14 points, while James Smith and Justin Garland added 10 apiece. Other scorers for Concord included Beyan (six points), and Jeremiah Howard (four), while Kobe Watts-Williams, Jerell Reddick and Bralen Crowder added (two apiece).

But it was an otherwise off-night for the Spiders, who fell to 2-2.

“We couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Concord coach Barrett Krueger said, shaking his head. “We couldn’t take care of the ball the way we needed to. I mean, you give up (59) points in a varsity basketball game, you should have a pretty good chance of winning, but it was one of those types of game.

“I’ve never questioned effort with this group; they’re a great group when it comes to that. It’s just that sometimes offensively, we have these ups and downs, and we’ve got to find a way to be consistent. I know we rely on Blue and Smith to do a lot for us, but when they’re struggling, who’s going to be that next man up to kind of balance that out? It’s just one of those things, one of those mysteries. The ball didn’t go in the basket. We’ve got (Saturday), and hopefully it goes in (Saturday).

The Spiders face Cox Mill on Saturday in the CabCo Classic.

The Wolverines play host to South Mecklenburg on Tuesday, and Adams hopes the momentum from Friday can carry over into that outing so they can extend their winning streak to three games.

“We came out ready tonight,” Adams said. “I think we’re starting to play together, we’re starting to kind of figure it out. This was the first time we played Gianni and Trey together at the same time, and it showed that those two guys can really score the basketball. It really helped us pull out this victory over Concord.”