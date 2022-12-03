 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABCO CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Decker’s shooting helps Chargers overtake Central Cabarrus

  • Updated
12-01 CENTRAL CABARRUS-COX MILL LOGOS

CONCORD – Sparked by the outside shooting of senior guard Kay Decker, the Cox Mill girls basketball team pulled away from Central Cabarrus, 62-49, on the first day of the CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High.

The 5-foot-8 Decker drained clutch shot after clutch shot and ended the night with a career-high 30 points Friday in the battle between Class 4A and 3A teams.

Lauren Farrell added 13 points for Cox Mill, which improved to 2-2 on the season. Meanwhile, senior Alabama State signee Ariana Perry had nine points, while Kennedy Bellamy added three points and Cameron Gibson and Rachel Betz two points each.

Kyra Lewis and Taylor Smith both had 17 points for the Vikings, who had a two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2-2. Daniyah Burton had eight points, Jahnae Duncan five, and Jalayah Ray two.

Central Cabarrus faces West Cabarrus on Saturday at the CabCo Classic, while Cox Mill faces Northwest Cabarrus.

