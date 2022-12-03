CABCO CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge pressure is too much for Trojans

CONCORD – The stage was set for this to be a battle between two talented Cabarrus County girls basketball teams expected to contend for their respective conference titles, if not more.

And that all still might come to fruition by the end of the season.

But right now, a battle this was not.

Class 4A Hickory Ridge took control of the game from the opening moments, using stifling full-court pressure to force turnovers and roll to a 67-39 victory over Class 3A Northwest Cabarrus on Friday, the first day of the second annual CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School.

The Trojans were often hurried into the tough shots that were off the mark. The Trojans were aggressive, and they regularly attacked the basket. But when they drew fouls, they had trouble connecting when they got to the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge used strong penetration to work inside and get good looks at the basket and often converted.

The Ragin’ Bulls improved their record to 5-1, while Northwest Cabarrus fell 2-1 after suffering its first loss.

Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said his squad, whose only loss was to Charlotte Ardrey Kell a week ago at a Thanksgiving tournament at Lake Norman High School, was excited to be playing in the CabCo Classic setting. Friday’s game took place in Cox Mill’s auxiliary gym, and the scoreboard on the wall didn’t function for much of the night.

But it was clear, nonetheless, the Ragin’ Bulls were having little trouble with the Trojans.

Hickory Ridge led 17-5 after the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime. The Bulls seemed to feed off the energy in the small gym, which seemed evenly split between the fanbases.

“When we played Ardrey Kell, there was nobody there,” Wilson said. “We were at Lake Norman. When we played Porter Ridge (the next night), it was a high school feel. Everybody was there watching. It seems like in those types of games, we’ve performed really, really well. And tonight you’ve got Northwest in the auxiliary gym, and there were a lot of people in there. It was packed, and I thought our girls really came to play. It was exciting for them.”

Senior guard Alyssa Lewis was the leader for Hickory Ridge with a game-best 19 points, although Erica McClary was right on her heels with 17. The Gidney sisters – freshman guard Ma-Kaela and junior forward Sheree – had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Amya Leathers added four points for the Bulls, and Chloe Woodward had three.

Junior guard Re’Ale Walton led Northwest Cabarrus with 15 points, and junior forward Kennedy Hilsenroth had 11. Also for the Trojans, Allison Gordon had five points, Mikaela Alberico three, Marisa Furner three, and Shariyah Rucker two.

“In the last two games, the girls have really been playing together,” Wilson said. “They’re probably playing as well together as they have since I’ve been here. I think we’ve just gelled. It’s exciting to be around as a coach.”

Hickory Ridge welcomes Waxhaw Cuthbertson to Harrisburg on Tuesday before returning to Cox Mill on Friday to face the Chargers in their Greater Metro 4 Conference opener.

“(The Chargers will) be a pretty formidable opponent,” Wilson said. “Like I told our girls, we’ve got to stay injury-free, just keep going, and play hard.

“It’s actually surprised me a little bit how well we’re playing. We lost a couple girls last year, and I said, ‘We’ve got to figure our way out. This year, we’re a little bit more athletic, a little scrappier than we were even a year before. I think it’s going well right now.”

Northwest Cabarrus faces Cox Mill on Saturday on Day 2 of the CabCo Classic and plays host to West Rowan in its South Piedmont 3A Conference opener on Tuesday.