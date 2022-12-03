CABCO CLASSIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus routs Concord

CONCORD – It was a West Cabarrus kind of night right off the bat.

On Friday, the West Cabarrus girls basketball team jumped out to a 33-point lead over Concord, during which the Wolverines had already scored enough points to win the game, and went on to a 74-17 victory over the Spiders on the opening day of the CabCo Classic at Cox Mill High School.

The Wolverines led 34-1 at halftime and were in control, 53-5, at halftime.

Class 4A West Cabarrus, which improved to 3-1, was led by freshman Alayja Minard’s 16 points, and classmate Kaiya Bond had 15.

Minard’s twin sister, Rayana, added eight points, as did senior guard Jade Clowney.

Class 3A Concord dipped to 1-3 and was led by Kaylin Williams (10 points) and Maryssa Hollis (seven).

The Wolverines face Central Cabarrus on Saturday in the CabCo Classic, while Concord faces Mount Pleasant.