Campground cemetery has 'national significance', clean up success

CONCORD – During the Old Campground Cemetery cleanup last Saturday, a discussion began about starting the application process to have the cemetery listed as an historical site.
Among the 58 people that volunteered to help clean up the cemetery was Concord Councilman Terry Crawford and his wife and Ashley Sedlak-Propst of the Historic Cabarrus Association.
While helping clear out vegetation near the gate. Propst said that she thought the cemetery should apply to be put on the registry, considering the people buried there. And it would open a lot of doors, she said.
“With Warren C. Coleman here and Frank Logan, there are such historical figures that are prominent – Frank Logan being the president of Barber-Scotia and Warren C. Coleman having the first black owned and operated mill in the country,” she said. “That is of national significance.”
Crawford said it made sense to have the cemetery on the national historical registry and that he would fully support having the cemetery being listed as an historical site.
“I think we definitely need to get this listed as an historical site. With W. C. Coleman that makes a lot of sense. He is certainly a major part of the history of Concord. I think we need to do whatever we can to make that happen.”
The councilman also noted that he learned there were World War I veterans buried in the cemetery and that some of the birth dates listed on the stones go as far back as the 1850s. The most recent burials were in the 1980s. The place was a source of history, he said.
“It’s amazing to me some of the things you see around here,” he said. “We uncovered a plot, way in the back, about 12 by 12 that had about eight graves in it that had not seen the light of day in 10-15 years.”
If the cemetery was listed as an historical site, then there would be opportunities to apply for grants, she said. One of the projects that Tom Mereen, who is helping with the cemetery’s up keep, is outing together is mapping out where graves are located. If the site was put on the registry, Propst said, then the church could file for a ground penetrating radar grant to help locate sites.
As of now, Mereen and has acquired help in creating a list of all known graves but most of that information has been lost.
McAuley said that he would love to have a master list or map of who is buried where especially since several graves have been moved. He said that when a power company put up a utility pole at the cemetery, many graves were moved. In some cases, only the headstones were moved. Later, when the city decided to widen Cabarrus Avenue, more graves were moved.
“Honestly, it would be great. But some of them have names. Some of them don’t,” he said.
They were able to clear at a large amount of the overgrown vegetation, Reverend Solomon McAuley said. Several grave sites were uncovered during the process, revealing headstones that hadn’t been seen in years.
The reverend said that several lawn car companies were present including a company based in Mooresville that came out the day before to mow the existing area and clear away about a half-acre of kudzu.
Several people donated water and snacks for the people working. Clinton Livingston and Betty Stocks of the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County helped donate water, masks and Gatorade.
For Tom Mereen, who has been helping the church keep up the cemetery for the past year, the day was a great success.
“For me this is emotional, to see everybody here,” he said. “I’m here to try to get the ball rolling, get it to a certain point, and get it organized to make sure that it doesn’t get overgrown again.”
Until then, McAuley and Mereen said that they hope to keep this volunteer work going and maybe have people come out at least once a month to help clear the vegetation out, especially the Kudzu. While a lot of the vines were cleared out Saturday, in two weeks, McAuley said, it will all be back.
The men recognized that with the pandemic, they needed to take extra precautions. Everyone was able to have a mask thanks to donations, McAuley said. He also created a COVID-19 screening survey for volunteers to fill out before they began working – asking health and contact related questions. There was also a sign-in book for people to leave their contact information. McAuley said he intended to keep that health survey system in place as the volunteering continued.
Crawford said that he and his wife intended to help out again.
“Hopefully we can keep things going and keep getting volunteers out here,” he said. “We have done so much today. It would be a shame not to keep going. It would be a shame not to do that.”
While a lot of work was done Saturday, Mereen said, there is still a large portion of the 17 acres of cemetery that has not been uncovered. There is more left to clear out, but they will need help, he said.
For anyone interested in volunteering to clean up the cemetery contact:
Tom Mereen: 704-858-4007 tamereen@gmail.com
or
AME Zion Hill Church: 980-439-5612 zionhillamez@gmial.com
