Can’t Catch Cam: Bulls star has conquered N.C., now he’s focused on college ranks

Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled “Senior Spotlight” on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
HARRISBURG – Cameron Rose is fast.
Like, really fast.
So fast, in fact, he has signed a scholarship to run on Virginia Tech’s indoor and outdoor track teams, and he recently was named North Carolina's Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
This fall, the Hickory Ridge senior will join the Hokies, who won at least a share of both the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Track and Field Championships.
Rose earned that scholarship, in large part, because of his stellar performances in the biggest races, having won the 2019 Class 4A state championship in both the 100- and 200-meter races. Rose was, at one point, ranked 20th on milesplit.com’s list of Top 50 Class of 2020 track recruits.
Running track was not Rose’s only athletic venture in high school, as he also played briefly on both the Ragin’ Bulls’ football and basketball teams.
Rose has excelled on the track and in the classroom, and he plans to enroll in Virginia Tech’s highly regarded Pamplin College of Business.
Despite the disappointment that came with Rose being unable to defend his two state titles this spring – COVID-19 pandemic caused all spring sports to be suspended back in March – Rose is looking ahead to what could be a promising future.
He sat down to talk about that future and reflect on a few other topics in a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune.
Where were you when you heard the news about the season being suspended?
I was at my house. I had just gotten home from practice. I looked at my phone and saw the news. I honestly saw it coming after seeing other states cancel their championships. I had to stop and appreciate what I had been able to do so far. I couldn’t take it for granted.
What was it about Virginia Tech that made you decide to commit there?
Once I visited there, it felt like home. The team was really cool, the coach was cool, and they all showed me love. Then when I visited the (Pamplin College of Business), it felt like a great degree to pursue. Everything about it felt like home.
Were there any colleges that stood out to you?
I took other visits to places like South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, and those are great schools, but I just felt at home at Virginia Tech
What do you typically run in track?
I run the 100, 200, and 400 meters.
Do you have any rituals before races?
I definitely pray before every race.
Is there a certain athlete you look up to?
For track, definitely (Jamaican Olympic champion) Usain Bolt. What he’s done over the years, winning all those gold medals, it’s just showed dominance. He’s tall like me (Rose is 6 foot 3, and Bolt is 6-5), so we have similar running styles. That’s definitely someone I look up to when it comes to running.
Is he the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time)?
Oh yeah, definitely.
What has been the best part of running track for Hickory Ridge?
Honestly, the team experience we had there. Coach (Jupiter) Wilson makes the whole track team feel like a family. The way we all came together was the best part.
What is your favorite memory from running track for HRHS?
Probably during my junior year, when I won the state championship in the 100 and the 200. Some people didn’t expect me to win in the 100, but I was still able to get it done.
What are some of your hobbies?
Mainly just hanging out with my friends. Sometimes going to the mall, and I also watch a lot of Netflix.
What is your favorite Netflix series?
It’s kind of ironic, but I really like ‘The Flash.’ It’s my favorite show.
What has quarantine looked like for you?
I’ve been training, trying to eat the right foods, and focusing on getting ready for the chance to run in college.
What has been your favorite class in high school?
It was math until pre-calculus. That class was kind of different, but I still do love math.
Where is your favorite place to eat?
I’d probably have to go with Bonefish Grill. It’s close to me, and they serve really good food. But Olive Garden with the breadsticks is a go-to, too.
If you won a million dollars, what would you do with it?
I’d probably spend a little bit of it on my parents (Anthony and Diane) and myself, then I’d save or invest the rest.
What would you buy for yourself?
Probably a car and a house.
If you could meet and have dinner with anyone, who would it be and why?
Probably (NBA star) LeBron James. He’s the GOAT on the court but also because of the way he carries himself off the court. He’s been a role model, not just for kids, but adults too. He’s always been the mature person in the community.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?
Hopefully, somewhere running in the Olympics. Maybe I’ll have my own business. I’m hopefully just doing something secure. I like Florida a lot and would want to be there. The weather and everything down there are great.
