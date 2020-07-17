Candidates announce fundraising totals for 8th congressional district

CONCORD — Representative Richard Hudson and Democrat challenger Pat Timmons-Goodson announced fundraising totals for their campaigns this week with Hudson boasting more than $3 million raised in total and Timmons-Goodson totaling over $1 million.
Timmons-Clark's campaign though reported a larger second quarter gain than Hudson with $820,000 raised between April 1 and June 30 while Hudson announced an additional $425,000 added.
Hudson reports nearly $1.8 million in cash-on-hand while Timmons-Clark has $600,000.
“I am humbled and encouraged by the tremendous support the folks here at home in North Carolina continue to show,” Hudson said in a release. “Our record-breaking numbers are proof they believe in the work I am doing and want me to continue to be their voice in Washington for common-sense solutions and conservative values.
“I’m pleased to announce, thanks to their generous support, we’ve just made our initial television ad reservation for the cycle, totaling $1.5 million.”
According to Hudson’s campaign, 92 percent of his donations come from individuals with nearly 70 percent coming from North Carolina.
Rep. Hudson is the incumbent while this will be Timmons-Goodson’s first time running against Hudson for North Carolina’s 8th congressional district. She boasts her contributions coming from 20,000 individual donors.
“I’m humbled by the response to our campaign and I am proud of the work we have done,” Timmons-Goodson said in a release. “The money is a reflection of the excitement around this race and the desire for new leadership in Congress. We are at a pivotal time in our history and people are ready for leaders who reflect their values instead of catering to the needs of deep-pocketed special interests.”
Timmons-Goodson was a judge for Seat 6 of the North Carolina Supreme Court. She left office on December 17, 2012.
Timmons-Goodson is the vice chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Before her service on the commission, she was an associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. She was appointed to the court by former Governor Mike Easley on February 1, 2006 and retired on December 17, 2012.
Timmons-Goodson has been endorsed for office by California Senator Kamala Harris.
North Carolina's 8th congressional district runs from the suburbs of Raleigh in the east to the suburbs of Charlotte in the west. It’s anchored by Cumberland County, home of Fort Bragg, which makes up more than 40 percent of the district.
The district's line was redrawn in December 2019 after a court found it was an unconstitutional gerrymander.
Cook Political Report recently changed the district from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican" after the adjustment.
