CANNON BALLER CHRONICLE: The story of DJ Gladney’s rise to becoming Kannapolis fans’ favorite slugger

KANNAPOLIS — Should fans ever walk through the gates of Atrium Health Ballpark, sit with a cold drink or an ear of roasted corn and enjoy a baseball game, chances are high that a chant will arise at some point in the game. Lil Wayne’s “Go DJ” leads the way for the Ballers Faithful, with the noise levels growing in correlation with the importance of the at-bat for a 6-foot-3 20-year-old from the greater Chicago area.

Young athletes in Chicago are surrounded by an abundance of talent in almost every sport imaginable. The greatest basketball player ever, NBA legend Michael Jordan, called United Center home. The Bears continue to draw hundreds of thousands of loyal fans to Soldier Field for NFL games every year. The Blackhawks are one of the most storied franchises in the NHL with a flurry of recent success.

But what separates Chicago is its baseball. The Cubs and the White Sox. The north side versus the south side. The red and blue versus the black, grey, and white.

For Cannon Ballers infielder/outfielder DJ Gladney, it was always the White Sox.

“My choice was the White Sox from Day 1,” stated Gladney.

After all, the towering power bat grew up on the south side of Chicago, where the White Sox player their home games. However, Gladney details that baseball was not a relevant sport in the Gladney household.

“A lot of people may think I come from a baseball family, but I really don’t,” said Gladney. “My dad grew up in football, my dad’s side is a football family. My mom grew up mainly cheerleading but also (following) some basketball. I landed in the middle. My dad thought it would be cool to put a baseball bat in my hands and see what I could do.”

Gladney was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on the west side of Chicago. He would eventually find his way to the south side, landing at Illiana Christian High School. Gladney found his footing in baseball, and really figured out his talent in his senior year.

“Honestly, I did not really start realizing (my talent) until senior year during my baseball season,” detailed Gladney. “In July during travel ball, a few (scouts) would come out and watch. It didn’t really kick in for me until I started sitting down and talking to some of these guys who were coming over to my house and asking me to come out to my high school games.”

Throughout his early years of baseball in middle and high school, Gladney gained even more backing and support from his hometown White Sox, being selected as a member of the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program.

According to the Chicago White Sox information page on the official website of the Chicago White Sox (MLB.com/whitesox), the ACE program “provides a pathway to the game of baseball for more than 150 youth annually, while offering educational and mentorship programming aimed at pulling kids away from the dangers and potentially fatal distractions of Chicago’s violent neighborhoods.” The ACE program has developed an abundance of young talent, such as Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Corey Ray; Chicago Cubs 2020 first-round selection, infielder Ed Howard; and Arizona Diamondbacks No. 2 overall prospect, outfielder Alek Thomas.

“(The White Sox) really helped me,” said Gladney. “(If I hadn’t) had that kind of exposure, I don’t think I would be in the position I am right now. Not only did they help me with my skills, but they also helped me learn how to become an adult and how to go about my business in a professional way. They were great for those couple years that I was with them. I really enjoyed it, and I appreciate everything that they did for me.”

Gladney used his success in both high school and within the ACE program from 2013-18 to gain attention from high-level competition in a variety of levels, including coach Edwin Thompson and the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels.

“I didn’t really get recruited for college a lot,” described Gladney. “Eastern Kentucky was just one that caught my eye because it wasn’t a big school, but it was still a Division I school. I fell in love with Eastern Kentucky the first time I saw it.”

But for Gladney, college would become an even tougher decision. On June 5, 2019, in the 16th round of the MLB Draft, Gladney’s hometown Chicago White Sox selected him 470th overall. Gladney is one of only four players from Illiana Christian High School to ever be an MLB draft pick, also holding the distinction of being the highest-picked position player ever.

“It was surreal,” described Gladney. “When I got drafted, it was my second-to-last day of school. On the third day of the Draft, I was watching it on the way home in the car. As soon as I got home and set it up on the TV, I got a call about 10 minutes later. The only thing I can remember is that everyone around me was jumping up and down, and I just stood there staring at the TV. Now that I look back on it, it was an amazing moment.”

Gladney opted to pass on college at Eastern Kentucky, signing on June 14, 2019, for an above-slot signing bonus of $225,000, the third-highest signing bonus in the 16th round of the 2019 Draft. Three days later, the White Sox sent Gladney to the Arizona Complex League for his first exposure to professional baseball as a 17-year-old.

“I didn’t even go to (high school) graduation,” shared Gladney. “I was ready to go.”

Gladney’s 50 games in 2019 with the AZL White Sox went fairly well, with Gladney batting .264 with eight home runs and 25 RBI.

“The first couple weeks for me was just seeing if I could hang around,” said Gladney. “Me being 17, out of high school and not really playing competition, it really was me trying to get a feel for everything. I will say back then, I was trying to impress, but I think that’s what every 17-year-old out of high school does.”

The transition to Advanced Rookie in 2020 would help Gladney immensely. But, alas, there was no season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor was there Advanced Rookie ball. Leaving Gladney without anywhere to play for an entire season. Over the pandemic, he ended up back home in Illinois, where he trained with friends who played either professional or Division I college baseball. Regardless of there not being organized baseball, Gladney found ways to get reps in over the absence of minor league baseball.

After enduring no Minor League Baseball in 2020, Gladney found his way to White Sox minor league spring training in Camelback Ranch in April 2021, where he was assigned to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as a part of the inaugural Cannon Ballers squad. After not playing organized baseball for a year, Gladney details some of the struggles that he endured in 2021 with Kannapolis.

“Again, it was more a feel thing,” stated Gladney. “Not playing baseball for a year, it was for me personally, also not playing in front of that many fans before, so it was kind of nerve-wracking. So once again, I was saying to myself, ‘Can I be here with these guys?’”

Gladney entered 2021 as an 18-year-old, turning 19 on July 14. The Illinois native appeared in 71 games, batting .191 with 49 hits (19 of those being extra-base variety), 28 RBI, 31 walks, and 124 strikeouts. Despite the high strikeout numbers, Gladney found ways to get on base, reaching as high as eight games in a row with a base knock.

With the combination of Gladney’s youth and the struggles with adjusting from the Arizona Complex level to Low-A baseball, the White Sox opted to assign Gladney to Kannapolis again in 2022, where he would join a loaded roster full of young talent across the roster. Over the 2021 break and in 2022 spring training, the White Sox helped Gladney shift from his normal position of third base to first base, as well as playing in the outfield corners when needed.

When Gladney showed up for the 2022 season to Kannapolis, he had a completely changed mannerism from 2021, including the new hairstyle of dreadlocks with red-dyed tips.

The return of DJ Gladney to Kannapolis prompted a great amount of excitement in the area, with many fans knowing Gladney for his light-tower power and his overall optimistic temperament on the diamond. Gladney is making the most of his return to Kannapolis, including on May 28, when he hit two home runs on the road versus Carolina to put himself on top of the all-time leaderboard for home runs in Kannapolis Cannon Ballers history.

“It feels great to be back (in Kannapolis),” shared Gladney. “It feels good to have people support me. It feels good to step in the box and have people chanting your name. Not even just that, also the diehard Kannapolis fans cheering for the whole team. They support us no matter what, and that is amazing. The atmosphere is great, and I love it here.”