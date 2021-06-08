Cannon Ballers Chronicle: Kannapolis dodges raindrops, grabs couple of wins

SS Jose Rodriguez: .286 AVG, 6 H, 7 TB, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 SB

The man they call “Popeye” continued his breakout 2021 campaign, tallying three multi-hit games for the Ballers. Rodriguez showed off his speed on the basepaths, going a perfect 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts against the Woodpeckers, good enough to grow the team-lead to nine stolen bases.

LOOKING AHEAD

June 8-13

Carolina Mudcats (T-1st Low-A East Central Division, 18-11): The Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, visit Kannapolis for the first time in the 2021 season after hosting Down East this past week. Carolina went 2-3 against the Wood Ducks, having a game postponed due to rain in the eastern North Carolina region. The Mudcats are new to the Low-A level of baseball, previously being the High-A affiliate for the Brewers in the now-defunct Carolina League from 2017-20.

Carolina holds four active top 30 prospects in the Brewers organization in SS Freddy Zamora (No.8), SS Zavier Warren (No.11), OF Micah Bello (No.28), and RHP Abner Uribe (No. 30). LHP Antoine Kelly, who is listed on the Mudcats roster, is also ranked in the top 30 at No.6, but Kelly is not with the team due to injury.