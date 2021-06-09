Cannon Ballers Chronicle: Kannapolis dodges raindrops, grabs couple of wins

Zamora returned from an injury to start June on a fast pace, hitting .357 with four RBIs in the series against Down East. Warren has been placed on the 60-day injured list and has not appeared in game action since May 21. Bello is currently listed on the seven-day IL and has not played since May 13. Uribe, a right-handed bullpen arm who tops out at 103 mph, appeared twice against the Wood Ducks, allowing three hits over his five innings of work, adding eight strikeouts to an impressive resume of relief for the Mudcats.

Notably on offense, center fielder Joe Gray Jr. leads the Low-A East in home runs with 10, slugging percentage with .692, and is tied for the lead in RBIs with 35. In the series with the Wood Ducks, Gray Jr. batted .421 with three home runs and six RBIs in 19 at-bats.

On the mound, RHP Joey Matulovich fired 2.1 innings of work, allowing just one unearned run and one hit while striking out three Wood Ducks in his two appearances last week. RHP Justin Bullock started in the first game of the doubleheader with Down East last Friday, walking one and tallying five strikeouts in his four shutout innings.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will welcome the Mudcats to Atrium Health Ballpark June 8-13. Fans can purchase tickets for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

