Cannon School announces record enrollment

CONCORD — Cannon School announced Friday it has seen its highest enrollment in the institution’s 51-year history.
Enrollment reached 1,030 students for the 2020-21 academic year surpassing the previous high of 1,023 set in 2016-17. Retention rate for the school was 97 percent from last year with the normal independent school rate of about 90 to 93 percent in the region, according to Cannon’s Director of Admission and Financial Aid, Bill Diskin.
“This high retention rate indicates that families are pleased with the experience their children are having at Cannon,” Diskin said in an email. “Parents have a great deal of confidence in our faculty and our college-prep curriculum. The feedback on the emergency remote learning program we put in place in March was also very positive.”
Cannon School officially began its year Monday working off of a hybrid learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Students in grades JrK trough 5 are learning on campus every day while those in grades 6 through 12 will be separated into two groups — Gold Group and Maroon Group, playing off the school colors.
Each group alternates one week learning on campus while the other is remote. Students also had the option to choose to learn fully remotely if they so chose.
All teachers, students and staff must wear masks at all times on campus while cleaning procedures have been elevated as well.
Despite all of these restrictions, Cannon School still saw record enrollment this year as it has been growing steadily for the last 10 years, according to Diskin.
“My sense is that our students and parents are having positive experiences at Cannon—and they are sharing their stories of that experience with their friends and neighbors,” he said. “This year, that translated into higher than usual numbers of prospective families reaching out to learn more about Cannon.”
This year students will be able to participate in classes while working remotely in real time. They will have the ability to participate and contribute to learning despite the adjustments.
On campus at Cannon, individuals will also undergo daily health screenings while practicing social distancing guidelines and constant reminders to maintain healthy hygiene practices.
What is important is keeping teachers, students and staff safe and healthy during this time while still delivering a quality education.
“Parents tell us that they value that their children are appropriately challenged and engaged at Cannon,” Diskin said. “Our faculty gets to know every child—and that makes a huge difference. Students feel safe at Cannon—and that puts them in a great position to learn and explore.”
