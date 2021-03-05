Captain’s Choice: Horton’s decision to re-focus on football, fitness made him even better for Central Cabarrus

CONCORD – Zach Bevilacqua’s been around football a long time.
He’s played high school and college ball, and he’s coached at both levels, too. Bevilacqua’s even been around a special player or two, and you can count UNC star quarterback Sam Howell among the athletes he’s influenced.
But never, at least not until last month when his Central Cabarrus football team was selecting team captains, had Bevilacqua seen one player garner so much respect from his teammates as senior Elijah Horton has.
The first-year Vikings coach explains:
“Anywhere I’ve ever been, we always vote on captains,” said Bevilacqua, who arrived at Central from Monroe Sun Valley, where Howell once was the quarterback. “Elijah was a unanimous selection. I had kids send in text and remind messages for their three votes for captains. I didn’t have one kid on the team who didn’t send me Elijah’s name as one of the three choices.
“It was so much so that I didn’t have to count his name anymore; every text had a vote for Elijah. It got to a point where we just counted the No. 2 or 3 vote-getters because No. 1 was a unanimous selection. I’ve never seen it before.”
Before Horton had made a tackle or scored a touchdown, Bevilacqua had gotten to know just what the safety/running back meant to the team.
And then Saturday, Bevilacqua got to see Horton in live game action, and it became even clearer: Besides being respected by his teammates, Horton’s a good player, too.
Horton racked up yards and tackles Saturday, and ultimately ran in for the game-winning two-point conversion to help Central Cabarrus defeat Concord in overtime last week.
The Vikings (1-0 overall, 1-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) play host to another fellow team, A.L. Brown (1-0, 1-0), today at Vikings Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Expect Horton to be a pivotal player for the Vikings again.
The role suits him.
Special senior
Even before his performance last week, Horton was going to be a key returnee for a Central team that lost players to both graduation and rezoning for the county’s newest high school, West Cabarrus. The Vikings even lost the highest-rated player in the county, DeAndre Boykins, who opted to graduate early and join the University of North Carolina football team for spring workouts rather than play a spring season of high school ball once the N.C. High School Athletic Association altered its sports season calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As it was, Horton was the Vikings’ leading returning rusher (31 carries for 147 yards), their leading returning receiver (19 catches for 207 yards) and their second-leading returning tackler (79, behind only Te-Veon Glover’s 94).
But on Saturday, he showed he can be one of the best players in the SPC. And this year, he’s added more responsibilities to his plate.
Basically, if you see Horton in a Vikings’ jersey tonight, it will be on the field and not getting a breather on the sidelines.
“He’s holder on PATs, he’s on our kick return team, he’s on kickoff team,” Bevilacqua said. “It’s gotten to the point where I’ve told our staff, ‘We probably should at least give him a play off.’ He’s just that workhorse.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to keep him off the field. He’ll be sore, and I’ll say, ‘Are you good?’ And he’ll say, ‘Yeah, Coach, give me one play, and I’ll be back out there.’ He probably feels awful, but he’s not going to let anybody know that.”
But this is actually the way Horton likes it. He’s effectively been training for this exact scenario for quite a while.
You never miss something until it’s gone
Horton has always loved football. He said he got that love from his father, Mike, who played offensive and defensive line at Concord High and later at Mars Hill College.
When Elijah was 4 years old, Mike signed him up to play at the Mount Pleasant Lion’s Club, and he’s been a football player ever since. He did whatever he could to make it in the sport, so he trained hard and watched his football role models – former Baltimore Ravens stars Ed Reed and Ray Lewis – play on Sundays.
“With Ray Lewis, it was just his mentality toward the game and how he always feels about playing,” Horton said. “I think I feel the same way about playing. I just want to be doing it 24/7. That’s the only thing I want to do.”
And when he could, that’s exactly what Horton did. If there was a camp where he could learn something new, Horton was there. And by the time he was in ninth grade, he was at a new school in a new county: Charlotte Latin School.
Leader of the new school
During his freshman season at Latin, Horton made the varsity squad for legendary private-school coach Larry McNulty. Then, as a sophomore, he was an important player for the Hawks, who by then were coached by former A.L. Brown standout Justin Hardin.
“I went to Mount Pleasant in middle school,” Horton explained. “I transferred to Latin because of the school, the fact that it had good academics, and the program was on the up and up. So me and my family decided it was a good move.”
And it was. At Latin, Horton was a fast and shifty wide receiver who also got attention as a free safety. He was an established, respected player in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. But by his 11th-grade year, he would be back in Cabarrus County, where it all began.
“It was really just the distance,” Horton said of why he came back to Cabarrus County Schools, “because I was driving about an hour and a half total every day. My big ol’ truck, it don’t do good on gas.”
At Central Cabarrus, Horton seemed to fit right in, even though he played similar positions as Boykins, who was one of the top recruits in the nation. As a junior, Horton became a valuable part of a team that won seven games and reached the state playoffs in coach Kenneth McClamrock’s final season.
He was excited about the prospect of his senior season.
Then, the pandemic struck, and everything was put on hold. School became virtual, and essentially, so did football; he was left watching videos of football, not playing. Gyms were closed, people couldn’t gather in groups to work out the way they had before.
Horton was miserable.
He vowed to himself that whenever he got the chance to get back at it, he was going to make every workout count.
“My work ethic and focus have changed,” Horton said. “Last year, I cared about football, but it wasn’t taken away from me. That kind of put things in perspective for me, like, ‘You’re running out of time, so you need to get all the work you can get in now, before you go to college or even before the season comes.
“Ever since last year, I wasn’t really satisfied with how I looked, so I hit the weight room every day, twice a day. Since the gyms opened back up after quarantine, I’ve hit the weight room six days a week, every week, working out for at least two hours a day and then coming to the field afterward.”
Hard work pays off
Horton likes the results he’s seen since he’s been able to work out again. His bench press has increased by 40 pounds, up to 325. He squats about 500 pounds. He estimates he’s added 25 pounds of muscle to his 5 foot 11, 205-pound frame.
Now, even when he doesn’t have on shoulders pads, his Central Cabarrus jersey clings tightly to his chiseled biceps and chest, a testament to the hard work he’s put in in the weight room.
And every bit of it came in handy at the end of the Vikings’ game against Concord Saturday.
The Spiders had scored 22 unanswered points to take a 22-15 lead in overtime. For a short while, it looked as if the Vikings had squandered a chance to win on Opening Day, which is always a special time.
But as the Vikings’ turn on offense came in the extra period, Bevilacqua knew Central wouldn’t get cute.
“We were giving (the ball) to Elijah,” Bevilacqua said. “We knew that’s what we were going to do.”
On the Vikings’ first overtime play from the 10-yard line, they gave the ball to Horton, and he sprinted left. He finished off the run by barreling over a defender into the end zone. It was all speed and power.
“Really, I just wanted the ball in my hands, because I knew I had been working endlessly for that moment,” Horton recalled. “The stars aligned, and I just knew it was going to be right.”
However, Horton’s touchdown only made the score Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 21. The Vikings were still behind. With the kicking game struggling a bit, Bevilacqua decided Central was going for the win with a two-point conversion and live with the consequences.
What would be the call?
It probably wasn’t a secret, not even to the Spiders. But how would Horton get the ball?
Again, no time to overthink things. It would be the same play: Horton left.
“It was just a sweep out to the left, and ‘get in the end zone,’ Horton said. “That’s what I told myself.
“I was nervous. I was praying my heart out. I was like, ‘God, just help me please get in the end zone. I don’t want to disappoint nobody.’ I just wanted to get in there and make the play.”
He did, again by muscling in.
The Vikings won, 23-22.
“To be honest, that’s the first time I’ve ever made a play like that, so it felt REALLY good,” Horton said. “It was a new feeling, but I liked the feeling a lot.”
Saturday provided a feeling Horton is desperate to experience again – not so much a game-winning touchdown but simply winning.
This week will probably be even tougher than last week, what with A.L. Brown, which was picked in the preseason to win the SPC, coming to town. But Horton said the Vikings are undaunted, partly because they’ll likely be the underdogs in this one.
“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulders because of our numbers,” Horton explained. “We only have 43 of us, so we’re going to play with these 43 that we’ve got, and we 43 are going to play the hardest we can.
“Kannapolis is going to be a very hard game. They’re very big, very strong. That’s just how it is, so we’re going to have to bring our best.”
Horton paused before he gave his final words and showed the resolve that helped make him the Vikings’ unanimously chosen captain.
“And they’re going to have to bring their best, too,” he said.