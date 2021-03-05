Captain’s Choice: Horton’s decision to re-focus on football, fitness made him even better for Central Cabarrus

“With Ray Lewis, it was just his mentality toward the game and how he always feels about playing,” Horton said. “I think I feel the same way about playing. I just want to be doing it 24/7. That’s the only thing I want to do.”

And when he could, that’s exactly what Horton did. If there was a camp where he could learn something new, Horton was there. And by the time he was in ninth grade, he was at a new school in a new county: Charlotte Latin School.

Leader of the new school

During his freshman season at Latin, Horton made the varsity squad for legendary private-school coach Larry McNulty. Then, as a sophomore, he was an important player for the Hawks, who by then were coached by former A.L. Brown standout Justin Hardin.

“I went to Mount Pleasant in middle school,” Horton explained. “I transferred to Latin because of the school, the fact that it had good academics, and the program was on the up and up. So me and my family decided it was a good move.”

And it was. At Latin, Horton was a fast and shifty wide receiver who also got attention as a free safety. He was an established, respected player in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. But by his 11th-grade year, he would be back in Cabarrus County, where it all began.