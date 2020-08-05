Carolina Mall Cinemas drive-in seeing success in first few weeks of operation

CONCORD — Carolina Mall Cinemas is making the most with what it has during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Governor Roy Cooper issued a “stay-at-home” order in March all movie theaters were shut down in the state and have not reopened since. Carolina Mall Cinemas remains closed, but it has pivoted to operating as a drive-in theater over the last three weeks.
This past weekend the theater featured Jaws and Jurassic Park on a 45-foot-wide by 25-foot high screen while 100 cars packed the parking lot.
This weekend the theater will feature Talladega Nights on Thursday and Saturday and Ghostbusters on Friday and Sunday. The theater could act as a drive-in indefinitely, according to general manager Bryan Smith, but they would love to get people back inside whenever they can.
For now though, they are doing what they can with what they have and there has been interest in the community for what they are producing.
“We’re in the entertainment business,” Smith said. “People have been coming to our facilities for years and years and we’re just used to having a lot of people around.
“Right now we can’t have that except for if we’re doing something like this drive-in where can get a few cars out where people can social distance and do their own thing where they’re in their cars, so it’s something that is fun.
“It seems like people are enjoying to get out of the house some.”
The theater charges $20 per car for admission and is doing concessions in restaurant fashion with workers taking orders from the car and then delivering.
Patrons are asked to wear masks if they use the restrooms and maintain six feet of social distance at all times.
The location is not the only one Southeast Cinemas — which owns Carolina Mall Cinemas — is operating as a drive-in. There are several more locations they are using to give people the chance to get out when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to for a movie.
This isn’t the ideal situation for anyone. During the summer people love to see their blockbusters and get in out the blistering North Carolina heat, but with movie theaters being closed theaters have had to adjust and so far it’s working out well for Carolina Mall Cinemas.
“You do what you have to do,” Smith said.
