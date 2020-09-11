CCS athletics receives $8,000 donation from The Touchdown Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — CCS Director of Athletics Bryan Tyson received an $8,000 donation from John Rocco, executive director of The Touchdown Club on Friday, the district announced in a Facebook post.

The Touchdown Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit Sports-Social organization founded in 1990 for the purpose of promoting high school, collegiate, and professional football in the Charlotte, North Carolina Region.

“Many thanks to The Touchdown Club for its generous donation,” CCS said in the release.

At its inception, the Touchdown Club held weekly luncheons generally attended by 10 to 15 representatives from local colleges and the media.

Since that time, the Club has grown as well as diversified, boasting a Sponsor Team of over 70 companies.

Since 1990, more than $2 million has been dispersed to area student-athletes and athletic programs on part of The Touchdown Club.