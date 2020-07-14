CCS BOE votes to change name of 'Patriots Plantation Road' after community complaints

“A family had a child that was going to Harris Road Middle School and they (had) — I think — grandparents and the whole family going to look at the school, and when they went out there they were shocked at the name of the street and that it had the word ‘Plantation’ in it, ‘Patriots Plantation’ and considered that inappropriate and very unwelcoming so they wanted to see what they needed to do to get that changed,” Superintendent Chris Lowder told the Board of Education. “(They) called a community member, the community member called the County office and told us that this was one of many complaints about the name ‘Patriots Plantation’ and wanted to change it and were considering doing some things to get it changed.”