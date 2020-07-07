CCS requests $1.7 million more for new middle school

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Schools Department of Construction made a request for an additional $1.7 million in funding for the new middle school set to open in 2022 at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
Initial budgeting requests for the school were estimated to be $43 million, but upon further reconstruction pricing exercises, Cabarrus County Schools was presented with a total Guaranteed Maximum Price of around $44.7 million.
The new school will be built a 44-acre site near Cochran and Roberta roads and have a capacity of 1,200 students.
The district presented these findings to the County Commissioners in Monday’s meeting while also informing them they have gone through the process of value engineering the project to identify possible areas of savings.
Over the course of several pricing exercises, the Department of Construction was able to get closer to the original budget of $43 million after some showed a budget as high as $46.5 million.
“You can see in the request, outside of those first couple of exercises, we continued to go in the direction we needed to go getting closer to our original budget that I think is worth saying was established well over a year ago,” Director of Architecture, Planning and Construction Brian Cone said. “So not knowing what the market does and how it’s going to react in our specific sector, we are taking our best guess of what we have out there.”
In making plans for the new building the Department of Construction originally planned out the pricing of $235 per square foot in a 185,000 square foot building. The good thing — according to Executive Director of Operations Tim Lowder — is they were able to come under the price per square foot at $231. The challenge is the building will be more than 193,500 square feet.
The department feels like they have an efficient design with an estimated 160 square feet per student. That comes with a full gym, an auxiliary gym and an auditorium.
In the process of trying to save money on the project, the Department of Construction accepted these adjustments:
*Sprigging of all ball field areas in lieu of sod
*Lowering of all non-load bearing masonry walls
*Reduction of pre-manufactured canopy structure at the bus entrance,
*Modification of the asphalt paving specification
*Installation of roof drains w/ downspouts and scuppers in lieu of internal drains
Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris detailed how the county could make these changes work moving forward.
“The intended route to addressing this is — as your call — we did our first draw program for the debt financing and that covers the new middle school,” Harris said. “When we did that the line of credit was up to $130 million and the total for these projects was about $127 million so we have enough capacity in that $130 million to absorb this additional increase for the middle school without having to use fund balance or other sources.”
The Board of Commissioners did not vote on the request Monday.
The step moving forward now is to accept the final GMP for the new middle school and authorize the Finance Director to prepare the appropriate Budget Amendment and Project Ordinance(s).
“When we approve those lines of credit we talk about that ‘up to,’ I think there’s always a little bit of nervousness that, ‘Why would we want to approve more than what we think we’re going to use or what has been estimated,’ and I think this is a good example of why that flexibility is beneficial to us,” Board Chair Steve Morris said. “And I think, as Brian mentioned, when we plan these projects we never know what the climate is going to be out there from a bid standpoint in the construction industry so I’d say this is a good example of how it works well for us.”
