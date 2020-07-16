CCS students will be on campus once a week to start school year under district's plan

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning at the start of the academic year in August.
School districts can go fully remote if they choose, but they cannot go with 100 percent in-person learning.
Utilizing this guidance, Cabarrus County Schools students will be on campus once a week under the governor’s current guidelines, the district announced in a news release Wednesday.
“Under this plan, students will be divided into groups to stagger their attendance, optimizing social distancing in buildings and classrooms,” the release states. “Per the governor’s orders, students and staff will be required to wear a face covering and will have temperature screenings each day they attend school in person.”
Schools have been closed as educational facilities since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially they were closed for two weeks. That closure was extended into May and, finally, a few weeks later in-person learning was closed for the academic year.
Many educators and school board members have repeatedly been saying students need to be on campus in some form because of the limitations that come with remote learning — whether because of the lack of a chance for social/emotional development or the lack of access to either the technology to learn online or a reliable internet connection — and they got partially what they wanted with the governor’s plan.
Schools will open on time in August, but it will look different from what anyone has seen before. Crystal Hill, CCS assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, broke down how it could look at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
“It’s on a five-day rotation; we’re utilizing the five days of school,” Hill said. “Students are split into three tracks, A, B and C, so in this plan, we would divide all students grades K through 12 into three different tracks, A, B and C.”
In this option, students would come in for in-person learning once a week on either a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. This gives families with more than one child a chance to be on the same track so they would not be coming into school on different days.
After a few weeks or months of school as well, this gives the district a chance to add an additional day of in-person learning on Fridays if allowed.
Teachers will mostly work two to three days a week in person.
CORE teachers from grades kindergarten through eighth (math, science, reading and social studies) will work two days a week in the school, with homeroom classes being split into 50 percent, which still allows for social distancing guidelines.
In this plan, these teachers will either work Tuesday and Wednesday or Wednesday and Thursday.
All other teachers — ninth- through 12th-grade CORE, kindergarten through eighth encore teachers, E.C. teachers and instructional support — would work three days a week in person, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“The reason for this, in high school it is impossible to split a schedule any other way other than splitting it into thirds,” Hill said. “So if I’m a biology teacher, on my first block I will have one-third of my students on Track A Tuesday, the next third on Track B and the next track on Thursday.
“So the teachers in high school will teach their exact same schedule, but their students will be split into thirds.”
You can watch a full breakdown of the plan on video on CCS’s YouTube page.
CCS also looked at another option, which would have had children coming in Monday, Wednesday or Friday, but due to many holidays falling on either a Monday or Friday, this would have complicated things, so they decided against that plan.
The district also considered a six-day option, where students would have come in on back-to-back days during the week so they would have two days of in-person learning. However, the days students would be able to come in would change consistently, so they decided against that.
Additionally, when it comes to transportation, buses are only allowed 33 percent capacity under state guidelines, which allows for the best possibility of maintaining social distancing.
“We are looking forward to the start of the 2020-2021 school year and welcoming everyone back to school, but we know we must make decisions that protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” the district said in a release.
“CCS will continue to rely on guidance from the health professionals at Cabarrus Health Alliance and will use their guidance to inform our decisions as we prepare to return to school.
“As we have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to be nimble and flexible — knowing that our plans may change based on changes in the current health situation. We may begin the school year under one scenario and have to pivot and adjust a few months or weeks in. Our promise to you is that when adjustments or changes are required, we will be timely in our communication about the changes. We will share more details about our return to school in the days ahead as we finalize our plans for the new school year.”
