CCS teachers entering year more confident in educating virtually

Cabarrus County Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner has much more optimism about online learning heading into the 2020-21 school year than she did in March when she and her co-workers were thrown into teaching virtually after schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The months ending the 2019-20 school year looked different than anything she had ever seen as a teacher. She and her colleagues were thrown into online education, and she said there was a lot of trial and error.
She believes this year will be similar, in that it will be completely different from anything any teacher or student has ever seen in North Carolina — but in a good way.
Wagoner, a third-grade teacher at R. Brown McAllister Elementary, outlined Monday how she and her co-workers are much more prepared to start educating children virtually this academic year during a Board of Education meeting.
“What we’re going to be doing with elementary, especially in that first week is ... we’re going to be setting up routines and expectations for Microsoft Teams and virtual learning just like we would in the classroom,” she said. “Students are going to know how to use that chat box, they are going to know how to turn on their camera and ask a question.
“We’re going to be implementing routines such as morning meetings. We’re going to have routines to do phonics work. We’re going to be doing guided reading small groups. ... There’s an asynchronous learning time (where) teachers are going to be with students working in small groups during that time, and they’ll also have activities for them to work independently.”
The day will start off much as normal days would in recent years. But, after students truly get the hang of using Microsoft Teams after the first week, Wagoner believes things will settle in like normal.
“Let’s say I do my core lessons — we make it from 8:30 to 10:30 ... some students are (then) going to work asynchronously, and then some groups are going to get in small groups with me. That’s how it would be in the classroom anyways, because if I’m working with a small group of students, that’s going to be differentiated based on their level,” she said. “So I’m going to meet with some students live just like we are right now. They’re going to be able to see me. I can share my screen, so there are lots of resources for guided reading, digital math, manipulatives, that we can do to make sure those small groups are happening, and then students will — we have to work through these kinks — but students will probably have an assigned time that ‘This is my small group time with Ms. Wagoner, and I’m going to log on.’”
The Board of Education voted 5-4 to go fully virtual to start the year during a recent called meeting. Superintendent Chris Lowder said then that they know they cannot replace in-person learning with fully virtual learning.
“There’s not an educator in the world that’s worth their salt that doesn’t think face-to-face instruction is the best, but we’ve got to have a situation that’s safe for everybody involved and clearly not in the middle of a situation that’s spreading the disease,” he said.
Wagoner echoed those sentiments, but did so while being confident she and her fellow teachers are more prepared to deliver a high-quality education starting this academic year.
“We obviously cannot replace (in-person) learning, but I think what people have to understand is — like Dr. (Chris) Lowder said in the spring — we didn’t even really know what Microsoft Teams was until maybe a week after we had gone virtual,” she said. “And then a lot of teachers thought we were coming back after spring break, and then we started getting training, and then it was the end of the year.
“So, going into the new year, teachers are prepared and know that there is that expectation for that synchronous learning.”
Education at the end of the 2019-20 academic year was far from perfect. Lowder said about 88% of students participated in virtual learning, which is not what they want.
While the 88% in Cabarrus County was higher than in many locations in the state, it is not 100%, which is what they need. Some of that does have to do with access, whether to the proper technology or an appropriate internet connection.
CCS has added more Wi-Fi hot spots this year throughout the county, so the system is more confident going into 2020-21, but officials know they still have work to do.
There are some positives to online learning. Wagoner said she had a much better line of communication with the parents of her students during the shutdown than in years past.
“If I had students in my classroom every day, of course I would have a beginning of the year teacher conference. I would be in touch through a weekly newsletter or on ClassDojo. I would call parents periodically with a positive phone call or periodically to get some support with behavior management,” she said. “Whereas with virtual learning ... there was more of that aspect of being in touch one-on-one with the parents in my classroom, and so it went from ‘I meet with you at the beginning of the year; we talk about your progress’ to ‘I’m talking with parents one-on-one throughout the week to troubleshoot an academic issue or talk to them about an assignment online or getting on Zoom or getting on FaceTime and interacting with the student and parent together and giving feedback.’”
That type of interaction was a very positive experience.
“You never can replace that one-on-one classroom instruction, but there is a benefit of ‘I’ve never had the same type of parent-community bonding and support from the families that I had in virtual learning because we had to lean on each other,’” she said.
Wagoner said she cannot speculate how learning will go for the middle and high schools because she has never taught those grades, but she does believe all Cabarrus County teachers are more prepared for a positive student experience starting Aug. 17.
“I think we have a great starting point,” she said. “But I do think it’s important for the community and for (the Board of Education) to know that we are working very, very hard to make sure our teachers do know how to lead live sessions and make sure that we can do that successfully.
“Of course there is going to be a learning curve, but I know that with the parental support and with the leadership support that we’re going to be able to take that feedback ... because I think that the only way that teachers can get better at this is to hear that feedback and make adjustments.
“And I think that every single teacher in Cabarrus County wants to hear that so we can make it a better experience for our students.”
